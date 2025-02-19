Sungold Solar: Sungold PA219 Series Flexible Solar Panels Receive TUV Certification

Sungold, a global leading solar panels manufacturer, announced that its innovative PA219 flexible solar panels have successfully passed the stringent certification tests conducted by TUV NORD based on the IEC 61215:2021 and IEC 61730:2023 standards. The PA219 series is one of the first flexible photovoltaic products in the industry to meet the latest international safety and reliability requirements.





The TUV certification is a testament to the exceptional quality and safety of the PA219 series solar panels. This accolade will significantly enhance Sungold's global influence and further solidify its long-term partnerships with customers.

Sungold's R&D manager stated, "The TÜV NORD certification mark will powerfully drive our global expansion, enhance customer trust, and attract more potential business partners."

In 2024, Sungold Solar took a significant step in expanding its production capacity and international business by establishing a solar panel manufacturing plant in Indonesia. This move enables the company to respond more quickly to global customer demands and provide higher quality and more efficient solar panels. According to company officials, the PA219 series have already begun mass production at the Indonesian factory.

The PA219 flexible solar panels feature an ultra-thin and flexible design, reducing the weight by 70% compared to traditional glass modules. This makes them perfectly suitable for complex installation scenarios such as curved rooftops, recreational vehicles, and boats. Additionally, the modules have passed the IP68 waterproof certification and salt fog corrosion tests, ensuring stable and reliable operation even in harsh marine or high-humidity environments.

About TUV Certification

TUV, with a history of over 150 years, has always been a symbol of safety and quality. Its influence spans across various sectors of business and daily life. TUV's team of experts conducts rigorous tests on a wide range of technical systems and products worldwide. They actively support technological and business innovation, provide professional training for numerous individuals, and offer authoritative certification of management systems based on international standards.

About Sungold

Founded in 2008, Sungold is a solar panel manufacturer specializing in the research, development, production, and sale of solar energy solutions. The company is committed to providing efficient and reliable products to customers worldwide and is dedicated to promoting the development of sustainable energy and contributing to the global energy transition.

Media Contact

Organization: Sungold Solar

Contact Person Name: Yuanxiu Hu

Website: https://www.sungoldsolar.com/

Email: sales@sungoldsolar.cn

Contact Number: +8675529685821

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

SOURCE: Sungold Solar

