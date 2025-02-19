BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 18 February 2025 were:
227.51p Capital only
228.08p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 106,001 Ordinary shares on 18th February 2025, the Company has 69,117,636 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,243,669 shares which are held in Treasury.
