B2BROKER has announced the launch of its PrimeXM XCore support and maintenance services, expanding its suite of technology solutions for brokers and financial institutions. This new solution complements the company's existing support offerings for trading platforms, including cTrader, MT4, and MT5.

B2BROKER's PrimeXM XCore Service provides complete support to manage all technical aspects, including setup and ongoing maintenance, of the PrimeXM XCore server. (Graphic: Business Wire)

PrimeXM XCore in the Trading Industry

PrimeXM's XCore is a widely used trading and aggregation engine, serving over 250 financial institutions worldwide. It provides ultra-low latency order execution, risk management capabilities, and advanced reporting tools while supporting multi-asset trading across multiple venues.

As a key component in modern brokerage infrastructure, XCore offers brokers improved liquidity access and streamlined execution. However, maintaining and managing the system can be resource-intensive, often requiring the recruitment and training of specialised personnel. Establishing an in-house team to operate XCore typically involves significant time and financial investment.

B2BROKER's Managed PrimeXM XCore Services

Recognising the operational challenges, B2BROKER has introduced a fully managed PrimeXM XCore service designed to reduce brokers' workloads.

The new service ensures that industry professionals handle all technical aspects of the system, from setup to ongoing maintenance. This allows brokers to focus on business development and client service.

Additionally, B2BROKER introduces a dedicated audit service for clients with an existing PrimeXM server. This service involves a thorough assessment of the setup and detailed recommendations to optimise system performance and ensure a seamless transition under the company's maintenance.

Arthur Azizov, CEO and Founder of B2BROKER, says:

"We provide comprehensive support to manage all technical aspects of PrimeXM XCore, including setup, ongoing maintenance, and day-to-day operations. No matter the number or type of liquidity providers a broker works with, B2BROKER guarantees seamless trading operations."

Clive Diethelm, CEO and Founder of PrimeXM, comments:

"By collaborating with B2BROKER, we aim to enhance our offerings with flexible support models, ensuring clients can choose solutions that best fit their requirements."

Key Features of the Service

The service package provided by B2BROKER includes:

Comprehensive System Configuration - Full setup of trading infrastructure, including instruments, asset classes, and user access management.

- Full setup of trading infrastructure, including instruments, asset classes, and user access management. Secure Connectivity - Secure and stable integration with liquidity providers and trading venues to ensure seamless execution.

- Secure and stable integration with liquidity providers and trading venues to ensure seamless execution. Customisable Trading Parameters Adaptation of trading and routing rules to align with each broker's operational model.

Adaptation of trading and routing rules to align with each broker's operational model. Continuous Monitoring Support 24/7 system oversight to maintain stability and rapid issue resolution.

24/7 system oversight to maintain stability and rapid issue resolution. Automated Performance Reports Generation of daily and monthly reports offering insights into system performance and trading efficiency.

Summary

By introducing this service, B2BROKER aims to simplify technical management for brokers relying on PrimeXM XCore. The fully managed approach reduces operational complexities, minimises costs associated with in-house maintenance, and ensures uninterrupted trading operations.

For brokers seeking a reliable and efficient way to manage their PrimeXM XCore infrastructure, B2BROKER's new service provides a structured solution backed by industry expertise.

