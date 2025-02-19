Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with SAUR Group, global leader in essential water distribution, wastewater treatment, and smart water solutions, to transform contract management processes through Palantir Foundry's advanced Generative AI capabilities.

In the water and environmental services industry, managing complex, multi-year contracts efficiently is critical. These master agreements often span thousands of pages in PDF format and contain a wide range of operational targets and reporting requirements. Gaining clear, real-time visibility into these contracts is essential for mitigating risks, ensuring accountability, and delivering high-quality service to customers.

Through this strategic partnership, SAUR is further strengthening its contract management capabilities by leveraging Palantir Foundry and AI Platform (AIP). This advanced technology enhances SAUR's ability to analyze and navigate complex contracts, transforming vast amounts of data into structured, accessible insights. By streamlining compliance tracking and operational commitments, SAUR is making its processes even more agile, transparent, and responsive to evolving needs.

The project underlines SAUR's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology and AI into its operations, enhancing agility and decision-making. Processes that previously required extensive time and resources can now be executed in minutes, allowing teams to focus on strategic priorities. With deployment to over 300 users within only few months of deployment, this initiative marks a significant step toward a more responsive, transparent, and streamlined approach to contract management-ultimately reinforcing its ability to meet compliance requirements and better serve its customers.

"The potential of Foundry and AIP has been harnessed thanks to years of foundational work on data mastery at SAUR-defining a standard language, establishing pragmatic governance for continuous data quality improvement, and centralizing our data to ensure secure and efficient access. This partnership with Palantir allows us to transform contract management by turning vast and complex datasets into clear, actionable intelligence. It represents a major step in our AI-driven transformation, reinforcing our ability to enhance compliance, streamline operations, and better serve our customers," said Rony Bejjani, Chief Information Officer at SAUR.

"I am thrilled that SAUR has successfully demonstrated the deployment of Generative AI use cases into live production, ultimately delivering clear and tangible value for operations," said Pauline Bouvier, Lead Operations at Palantir. "The integration of Generative AI through our AIP Platform will allow SAUR to unlock unprecedented efficiencies and insights, fundamentally transforming their Contract Management Steering workflow and many more use cases."

"This partnership illustrates how companies with drive and clarity of vision can harness Palantir's advanced AI software to smash through the barriers that are holding them back-transforming traditional ways of doing things in order to drive productivity, growth, and better customer satisfaction," said François Bohuon, Directeur Général de Palantir France EMEA Executive. "Our collaboration with SAUR highlights the transformative potential of AI in enterprise settings. By incorporating Foundry and AIP's capabilities, SAUR is setting a new benchmark for contract management, paving the way for numerous potential applications and innovations within the industry."

