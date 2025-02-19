Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the "Company" or "enCore"), America's Clean Energy Company, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Attendees can meet with enCore Energy team members at Booth #3028 in the Investor's Exchange. Executive Chairman William M. Sheriff will give a corporate presentation at the Investor's Forum in the uranium track on Tuesday, March 4 at 3:38 pm in room 801A.

###

SOURCE: Newsfile Partner Event