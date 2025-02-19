Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the "Company" or "enCore"), America's Clean Energy Company, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
Attendees can meet with enCore Energy team members at Booth #3028 in the Investor's Exchange. Executive Chairman William M. Sheriff will give a corporate presentation at the Investor's Forum in the uranium track on Tuesday, March 4 at 3:38 pm in room 801A.
About PDAC
The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies, and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events. The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.
About enCore Energy Corp.
enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company, is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable fuel for nuclear energy as the only United States uranium producer with multiple extraction facilities in operation. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore solely utilizes ISR for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy.
Following upon enCore's demonstrated success in South Texas, future projects in enCore's pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming. The Company holds other assets including significant New Mexico resources, non-core assets and proprietary databases. enCore is committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.
Learn more at: www.encoreuranium.com
Investor Contact:
William M. Sheriff
Executive Chairman
enCore Energy
972-333-2214
info@encoreuranium.com
Media Contact:
Ann Obeney
VP, Corporate Communications
enCore Energy
361-239-2045
aobeney@encoreuranium.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "maintain", "potential", and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", or "will" be taken. Forward-looking statements and information that are not statements of historical fact include, but are not limited to any information relating to the, statements regarding future outlook, including future or potential extraction, continuing to extract and process saleable uranium, continuing to evaluate the impact of the transition from IFRS to U.S. GAAP on its financial reporting and overall performance, the belief that expanded exploration and development positions the Company to exceed contractual sales targets, continued development and expansion initiatives; that reaching key permitting milestones for upcoming projects will ensure continued operational expansion,; the belief that the milestones achieved over the past year position the Company to meet the increasing demand for clean, reliable nuclear energy; the belief that sustainable uranium extraction and project development will continue to drive shareholder value, output and growth strategy, the Company's 2025 strategic priorities, including those related to scaling ISR extraction and the associated timing, market positioning and sustainability and compliance, intent to strengthen supply agreements and opportunities in the global nuclear fuel market, commitments regarding local communities and any other statements regarding future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects; All such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and forward-looking statements are subject to important risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward looking statement, including those described in greater detail in our filings with the SEC and on SEDAR+, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the various securities commissions which are available online at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.com. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations, beliefs and plans of management. Such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof, and are encouraged to review the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC and on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statement. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
