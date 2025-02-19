Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - The Awareness Group (OTC Pink: FHLD) (TAG) (trading as Freedom Holdings), $FHLD, an emerging national leader in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced launched a new business and investor relations website at www.awarenessgroup.llc. The redesigned platform provides a comprehensive resource for solar industry professionals, investors and partners seeking information on TAG's innovative financing products and its services programs for sales, broker and construction organizations.





Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group, commented:

"Our new website reflects TAG's evolution as a leading force in the solar financing industry. With an intuitive design and expanded content, we are making it easier for our partners and investors to engage with us and stay informed about our mission to drive sustainable energy adoption."

The new website offers a streamlined user experience with detailed insights into the TAG GRID, including TAG's proprietary financial solutions such as its non-credit score-driven national residential PPA and commercial solar financing programs. Investors can access key financial data, corporate updates and strategic growth initiatives, reflecting TAG's commitment to transparency and long-term value creation.

The launch of www.awarenessgroup.llc aligns with TAG's broader strategy to scale its impact across the renewable energy market. As demand for solar solutions continues to rise, TAG remains focused on delivering financial products that empower homeowners, businesses and solar service providers nationwide.

About TAG

At the Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution-we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a groundbreaking national platform that delivers a unique, differentiated program of solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing the project from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to all members of the TAG GRID and their customers as the guarantor for all projects, therefore bringing higher levels of satisfaction to service providers and end customers. Our growth engine, TAG Financial, encompasses two divisions. TAG Financial Services (TFS) empowers TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations, providing access to a suite of exclusive TAG and third-party lending products and cutting-edge fintech solutions. With TAG Capital, our dynamic in-house fund management division, we're taking it further-directly funding proprietary lending products while maximizing the value of our loan portfolios and investment tax credits (ITCs). As organic growth drives our core strategy, we're also accelerating our expansion through strategic acquisitions, using a proven strategy to secure forward-thinking companies across the alternative energy landscape that will drive incremental revenue, bring unique offerings and solidify TAG's place as the guarantor of all TAG GRID projects. Combined, these initiatives are propelling TAG forward, delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees, partners and investors. With TAG, the future of energy is here and now.

