MAC Copper Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE: MTAL; ASX: MAC), a private limited company incorporated under the laws of Jersey, Channel Islands ("MAC" or the "Company") will release its updated Resource and Reserve Statement (as at 31 December 2024) on Monday, February 24, 2025 before market open (New York time) after market close (Sydney time). The Company will also release its 2024 Annual Financial Statements Appendix 4E the same day after market close (New York time) Tuesday, February 25, 2025 before market open (Sydney time).

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's updated Resource and Reserve Statement and 2024 Annual Financial Statements on Monday, February 24 at 6:30 pm (New York time) Tuesday, February 25 at 10:30 am (Sydney time).

Details for the conference call and webcast are included below.

Webcast

Participants can access the webcast at the following link https://ccmediaframe.com/?id=vfXrY9nt

Conference Call

Participants can register for the call at https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045530-jh7y6t.html

After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the conference call and webcast.

Replay

A replay of the webcast will be available via the webcast link above or by visiting the Events section of the company's website.

