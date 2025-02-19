

EQS-Media / 19.02.2025 / 13:22 CET/CEST

Five statements and inspirations for sustainable architecture - not only in Munich (Munich, February 19, 2025) Architectural projects aim to be more than just beautiful: however, when it comes to sustainability, beauty and design can not be underestimated. A few days before the end of the "Carbon Confessions" exhibition at the Munich Architecture Gallery, Dutch architecture firm MVRDV and Munich-based project developer Rock Capital Group have re-examined the limits and potentials of sustainability, design and society. The office building MONACO ( www.monacooffice.de ) inspired by the legendary Munich TV character "Monaco Franze", plays a special role. Until February 27, the exhibition presents an unembellished insight into the challenges of sustainable architecture. MVRDV not only showcases its own successes, but also its mistakes - from early concepts of urban densification to current projects in the context of climate change. Among the highlights of the exhibition is the CarbonScape software, developed under the direction of MVRDV architect Sanne van der Burgh. This tool allows the carbon to optimize the footprint of a project as early as the planning phase. "In the exhibition, MVRDV shows the findings our office has gained on its journey over the past few years," says MVRDV Partner Jan Knikker. 'We have to acknowledge that ecologically, not everything is always possible. With every project, there are economic or legal limits. But we also know that we must always think about the impossible when it comes to climate protection. Even this show in a former bunker was a journey for MVRDV. The creators designed the exhibition using recycled materials from the architecture gallery and from the MVRDV office, thus limiting CO2 emissions to 44 kg. MONACO: design as a mark of character with a long lifespan The planned new MONACO office building in Munich's Helmut-Dietl-Straße in the newly developed Werksviertel district is already part of the exhibition. It shows how theoretical findings can be put into practice. The building, designed by MVRDV, combines seemingly contradictory elements in a fascinating concept: While one side presents itself in classically elegant full clinker brick, the other surprises with a dynamically designed, green facade that makes the building a living organism. The red bricks experience a rebirth in the new building. They were already built in elsewhere decades ago, coming from earlier building lives. "The reuse of the bricks is a tangible contribution to greater sustainability," says Andreas Wißmeier, managing director at Rock Capital Group. Drainpipes in the past, now pioneers in facades Another highlight: for the first time in Germany, a part of an office building façade consists of Pretty Plastics tiles, which were recycled from old plastic windows and plastic pipes, among other things. With a total investment of 75 million euros, Rock Capital will create around 4,000 square meters of innovative office space at Helmut-Dietl-Straße 7 by 2027. "If people no longer have to go to the office, they need to want to go to the office," says Andreas Wißmeier. "With MONACO, we are creating a place of inspiration that shows how sustainable architecture can must be both aesthetically and functionally convincing." The project is a perfect addition to MVRDV's international portfolio, which stands for spectacular architecture from China to Oslo - now also leaving its distinctive mark in Munich. Five theses on the future of sustainable architecture: Sustainability as a holistic design concept: Sustainable architecture is not limited to ecological aspects, but also includes aesthetic and social dimensions. Bold, iconic design creates buildings that endure for generations and are actively used. The longer a design works, the more sustainable it is. The economic viability of sustainable architecture: Sustainable buildings require higher initial investments, but create economic stability and added social value in the long term. They are catalysts for innovation and future-oriented urban development. Sustainable architecture will be a source of tomorrow's economic strength - and thus prosperity. Appeal as sustainability factor: In times of increasing digitalization and remote work, office buildings must be more than just workplaces. Architecturally appealing spaces promote creativity, collaboration and identification with the job and company. Germany's future will not be built in the home office, but by teams working together on site. Urban transformation driven by buildings of character: sustainable architecture can redefine neighborhoods and strengthen their identity. It creates places with high living quality that invite people to dwell both inside and in public spaces. Innovation through transparency: openly dealing with challenges and failures, as practiced in the "Carbon Confessions" exhibition, is essential for developing sustainable architecture further. Only by honest reflection and the use of innovative tools, the industry can achieve the climate targets. No sustainable progress without failure. Rock Capital Group Rock Capital Group is one of Germany's leading project development companies in the residential and commercial real estate sector, co-founded and managed by Peter G. Neumann and Christian Lealahabumrung. Rock Capital Group has extensive experience in developing residential and commercial space and urban districts, and is currently very active in creating new residential, office, commercial, hotel and retail space in existing structures, using innovative concepts and planning. The company is currently developing approx. 1,000,000 m² of office, commercial, residential, retail and hotel space, as well as over 6,000 new residential units with a total investment volume of over 8.0 billion euros in the Munich and Frankfurt areas. Further information can be found at www.rock-capital.de press contact SCRIVO Communications

Katja Kraus

Lachnerstraße 33

D-80639 München

tel: +49 89 45 23 508 13

email: katja.kraus@scrivo.de

web: www.scrivo.de

Issuer: Rock Capital Group

Key word(s): Real estate



Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

