Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill Opens In Fort Myers, Florida

RAVentures Hospitality's Fish and Seafood Restaurant Concept

Opens Second Location on Florida's Gulf Coast

Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill, a refined and relaxed scratch kitchen restaurant concept, will open its doors today, adjacent to Topgolf in Palmetto Commons at 8485 Dani Drive in Fort Myers, FL 33966. With an emphasis on Florida flavor, this upscale casual seafood and steak restaurant provides the Fort Myers community with a new perfect place to enjoy a craft cocktail at the expansive u-shaped bar, a nibble at the raw bar, or a full experience in the main dining area with fresh seafood and quality beef, regardless of dietary or allergy restrictions.

"When we opened our first Oar & Iron in Naples, it was important for us to be a place where every guest can find something they love and never have to settle - whether it's the menu, the seating and atmosphere, or the service," said Jeff Doward, regional director, RAVentures Hospitality. "We can't wait to serve the Fort Myers community and hopefully gain many new members to our growing loyalty program which can really benefit our diners."

Open daily for lunch and dinner, Oar & Iron's Palmetto Commons location boasts nearly 6,000 square feet of indoor space, seating more than 250 guests, both indoors and outside. In an environment that's modern, sophisticated and fun, guests can select their experience and meal to match their mood. The menu offers everything from New England seafood, raw bar, crab, lobster rolls, to burgers, soups, fresh salads, steaks and chicken sandwiches. The 1,800-square-foot outdoor patio features a louvered pergola system and warm greenery. The private dining area can accommodate groups of up to 50 people, providing flexibility to host events of all sizes and occasions, from an intimate dinner to a family celebration, or cocktails with friends.

As part of its opening, Oar & Iron is also welcoming guests to a Meet & Greet event with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ty Law on March 18 from 6-8pm. Following his professional football championship career, Law entered the world of craft spirits and will feature his premium Corvus vodka at the event. Guests are welcome to meet Ty, talk football, and - for those 21+ - sample Corvus vodka from the maker himself. More details will be available on the Oar & Iron website.

Oar & Iron's mission is to provide all guests with high-quality dining experience where meals are made-to-order in a way that's typically only possible in a fine dining setting. Dishes are made from scratch, and every guest can request any change, adjustment, or twist to personalize their meal. The entire menu is offered gluten-free.

Like its award-winning sister restaurant brand in the Northeast, 110 Grill®, the Oar & Iron team is committed to meeting all allergen requirements of its guests. Staff receive intensive training on allergy awareness to ensure guest safety. All allergy-related meals are marked by an allergen pick and presented to the table by a manager who maintains current Food Safety and Allergen Awareness certifications.

About Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill

Committed to providing all guests with a special-made, high-quality dining experience where meals are made-to-order, Oar & Iron offers a refined and relaxed setting for all occasions. Guests enjoy delicious, fresh steak and seafood from a scratch kitchen allowing their dish to be personalized. Oar & Iron is an upscale casual steak and seafood restaurant with an allergy commitment that provides its entire menu gluten-free. Whether celebrating a special occasion, romantic dinner, or simply craving the freshest seafood, Oar & Iron provides a place for it all. Established in 2024, Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill is part of Westford, Massachusetts-based RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies since 2014.

To learn more, visit https://www.oarandiron.com/, download the RAV Hospitality app to become a loyalty member

