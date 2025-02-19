Vancouver, British Columbia and Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6) ("Hydreight" or the "Company"), a fast-growing mobile clinical network and medical platform, is pleased to announce that it has been included in the 2025 TSX Venture 50 list. The TSX Venture 50 recognizes the top-performing companies from over 1,600 issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) based on market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume over the past year. In 2024, Hydreight Technologies Inc. also was ranked 9th in Canada and 56th in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list. The Technology Fast 500 is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America.

Hydreight's Continued Growth & Market Recognition

"We are honored to be recognized as a top-performing company in the 2025 TSX Venture 50," said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight Technologies. "This achievement reflects our continued commitment to innovation in mobile healthcare and telemedicine. Hydreight expands access to medical services by enabling licensed healthcare professionals to deliver care at home, in clinics, and through direct-to-consumer models. This recognition reflects our strong operational execution and commitment to our shareholders."

The full list of TSX Venture 50 winners can be found at: tsx.com/venture50.

A Year of Milestones & Recognition

The inclusion in the 2025 TSX Venture 50 is the latest in a series of milestones and accolades for Hydreight, reinforcing its position as a leader in digital health innovation.

Key 2024 Achievements:

Ranked 9th in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 in Canada and 56th in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 in North America for its rapid revenue growth.

Provided Shareholder Update on 2024 Milestones and 2025 Vision

VSDHOne Expansion - The telemedicine and e-commerce platform is now fully operational across all 50 U.S. states ,

Continued investment in compliance, technology, and strategic partnerships to drive further scalability and growth.

Positioned for a Strong 2025 & Beyond

As Hydreight moves into 2025, the Company remains focused on its core pillars for growth:

Scaling VSDHOne and the Accelerator Program , expanding its reach across all 50 states while enhancing service offerings and revenue potential.

Optimizing product offerings and operational efficiencies to drive higher margins and accelerated revenue growth .

Exploring potential 503A and 503B licensing opportunities to strengthen vertical integration and improve cost structures.

A Message to Shareholders

"This recognition and the momentum we've built in 2024 serve as a stepping stone for our continued progress this year.," added Madden. "We remain committed to driving innovation in mobile healthcare, scaling our operations, and maximizing value for our shareholders. Thank you to our investors, partners, and team members for your ongoing support-this is just the beginning."

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2500 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTCQB: VSQTF) (FSE: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s (semaglutide, tirzepatide), peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy ("TRT"), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

