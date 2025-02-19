Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the top 50 performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top-performing companies over the last year on the TSX Venture Exchange, a world-leading capital formation platform for early-stage growth firms. The companies are ranked based on three equally-weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value.

"Awalé is honoured to be recognized as a top-performing company in the 2025 TSX Venture 50," said Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé. "2024 was a transformational year, with drilling at the Odienné Project in Côte d'Ivoire confirming a rapidly expanding high-grade gold system and delivering some of the most significant gold intercepts in Africa in recent years, including 57m @ 26 g/t Au in hole OEDD-83 and 59m @ 14.7 g/t Au in hole OEDD-100 at the Charger target. The continued expansion of mineralized trends and new discoveries further highlight the district-scale potential of Odienné, reinforcing Awalé's position as a leader in exploration. With strong momentum, a clear vision, deep technical expertise, and a strong balance sheet, we remain committed to driving value and long-term success for our shareholders and stakeholders."

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is focused on the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont").

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.

The Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

AWALÉ Resources Limited

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"

Chief Executive Officer

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-Looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, planned drilling, commencement of operations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

