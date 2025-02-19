Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (TSXV: HASH) (OTC Pink: SSCLCF) ("SSC") is pleased to announce that it has ranked 14TH on the 2025 TSX Venture 50TM list. The 2025 TSX Venture 50TM list is a ranking of the top fifty performing companies on the TSXV over the prior year. The top 50 companies were ranked based on an equal weighting of 2024 share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and trading volume between December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2024. SSC was the only licensed cannabis producer to make the TSX Venture 50TM list, with a share price appreciation of 420% and a market capitalization increase of 1,008%.

Jeff Swainson, SSC President & CEO stated: "We are honoured to have achieved this prestigious ranking on the TSX Venture 50TM. I am incredibly proud of our team, as it was through great industry adversity that we were able to deliver such tremendous results, including four accretive acquisitions, 530% revenue growth between Q4 2023 and Q4 2024, and eight straight quarters of normalized net income profitability. 2024 served to greatly reinforce our foundation, on which we will continue to leverage our track record of consistent positive results, access to capital, and proven ability to transact on highly accretive terms, to capitalize on the many opportunities that the distressed and capital constrained cannabis industry has to offer. I look forward to working with our leadership team, shareholders, and all stakeholders to deliver another tremendous year ahead."

Tim Babcock, President, TSX Venture Exchange, stated: "The performance of the TSX Venture 50 underscores the strategic importance of Canadian natural resources and high-growth innovation. With heightened demand for critical minerals, energy security and transition, and advanced manufacturing, this year's TSX Venture 50 showcases how TSXV is empowering Canadian businesses to raise capital, scale operations, and contribute to a secure and prosperous future for Canada."

Update on Closing of Bio-Tech Acquisition

Due to a procedural delay beyond SSC's control, the closing of the Delta 9 Bio-Tech ("Bio-Tech") acquisition is now estimated to occur during the week of February 24, 2025.

For more details regarding the Bio-Tech acquisition, see SSC's press releases dated February 13, 2025, January 28, 2025, and December 30, 2024, which are available on SSC's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd.

SSC is a public company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol HASH. SSC's mission is to provide pure, potent, terpene-rich ready to consume cannabis products to discerning cannabis consumers.

For more information regarding SSC, please see www.simplysolventless.ca.

