Tonbridge Global: Treasure Deal Brings Verified Deals & Gamified Savings to the World of Online Shopping

New online marketplace Treasure Deal is bringing consumers a new way to save on local and international products and services. According to the company, few e-commerce marketplaces deliver tangible savings, which Treasure Deal aims to solve by offering one central space for top-tier brands to share exciting discounts across all categories.

"Finding quality deals is tough," states Ghassan Al-Rifai, Treasure Deal co-founder. "Shoppers often get lured into offers that fail to actually save them money. Many traditional loyalty programs are flawed. Treasure Deal is reimagining shopping and rewards from scratch," continues the co-founder.

Treasure Deal aims to simplify online deals and service bookings, with clearer rewards structures and access to verified deals in one place. While traditional loyalty points can take months or years to bring real value, Treasure Deal strives to deliver immediate savings and perks for its users.

Watch the announcement video of "?Treasure Deal at Web Summit Qatar" on YouTube: https://youtu.be/iEk3iDVULos

One of the most sought-after developments Treasure Deal introduces is gamification. Users get to have fun while hunting down the best deals and getting rewarded at the same time.

Aside from helping consumers save big on their purchases, Treasure Deal also shines the spotlight on small businesses, helping underdogs compete with big brands. By increasing exposure for small businesses, Treasure Deal aims to help emerging brands win new customers without necessarily being compelled to offer steep discounts.

Treasure Deal hopes to usher in a new era for e-commerce and customer loyalty, helping shoppers feel valued while giving small businesses exposure, thus helping them reach new customers every single day.

"Gone are the days of shoppers getting tricked by fake discounts. Only real, verified deals here. At last, shoppers can find and book offers in seconds, without hidden conditions," said Ghassan Al-Rifai.

About the Company - Treasure Deal

Treasure Deal is a ground-breaking ecommerce concept designed to help consumers save money and manage their expenses. Aside from offering rare discounts, shoppers can even earn by shopping with Treasure Deal. The company brings consumers the industry's most advanced tools and features, making every purchase another step towards financial savvy.

Join Treasure Deal at Booth E118 at Web Summit Doha, Qatar , on 24 to 26 Feb 2025 .

For more information, visit Treasure Deal's website at www.TreasureDeal.com .

