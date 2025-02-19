CLYKK Services India Pvt. Ltd.: CLYKK and Grand-App AI Join Forces to Transform Elder Care in India with AI-Driven Innovation

CLYKK, a leading innovator in elder care solutions in India, and Grand-App AI, a pioneer in artificial intelligence-driven healthcare applications, today announced their strategic partnership to co-develop a category-shaping AI-driven solution for older adults. This groundbreaking collaboration will introduce a transformative approach to home and institutionalized care, enabling caregivers in India to deliver data-informed, compassionate support.

With India's elderly population projected to exceed 194 million by 2031, the need for innovative, scalable, and culturally relevant elder care solutions has never been greater. The CLYKK - Grand-App AI partnership is set to bridge this gap by delivering an AI-enabled, first-of-its-kind, intuitive, and proactive caregiving ecosystem, making elder care more accessible and affordable for all families.

AI-Powered Elder Care, Tailored for India

Launching in April 2025, with pre-launch activities beginning in March, this next-generation platform will utilize AI to provide:

Real-time, non-intrusive behavioral insights based on elder's daily routines.

24x7 Detection and Immediate response to Critical Care Events.

Designed to facilitate independent living, the solution will act as a co-pilot for caregivers .

Early health risk detection through predictive analytics.

Personalized recommendations for caregivers and families.

One-CLYKK service scheduling for home care and wellness needs.

Affordable subscription models bridging the gaps across economic segments

This solution is designed for Indian families, where multi-generational households and evolving caregiving dynamics require a seamless blend of technology and human compassion. To further ensure accessibility, CLYKK will partner with hospitals, local NGOs, CSR, social service organizations, and government initiatives to expand elder care outreach across urban and rural India.

Leaders Speak: A Vision for Compassionate, AI-Driven Care

Keerthi Kumar, CEO & Founder, CLYKK:

"Our partnership with Grand-App AI marks a significant milestone in elder care innovation. By integrating advanced AI with a deep understanding of Indian elder care needs, we are committed to empowering caregivers and ensuring our elders' dignity, independence, and enhanced well-being. Most importantly, we are making elder care affordable and accessible for every Indian family."

Tony Silva, CEO, Grand-App AI:

"India's aging population presents unique challenges, and AI-driven solutions can play a transformative role in addressing them. This partnership is about blending human empathy with AI-powered intelligence to create a caregiving ecosystem that is smart, accessible, and deeply personal."

Bringing AI to the Heart of Indian Homes

Beyond monitoring and alerts, the platform will serve as an all-in-one care assistant, allowing families and caregivers to order and schedule essential services on demand. This includes:

Daily assistance (companion care, housekeeping, meal preparation, walking)

Medical check-ups and home nursing (coming in future rollouts)

24/7 AI-powered wellness monitoring and emergency alerts

Secure and private data handling to protect elders' information

What's Next?

In the lead-up to the April 2025 launch, CLYKK and Grand-App AI will roll out:

Pilot programs to test real-world applications.

Community engagement initiatives for feedback and awareness.

Marketing campaigns to educate families on AI-driven senior care benefits.

Join Us in Shaping the Future of Elder Care

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or further information, please contact:

Keerthi Kumar

CEO & Founder, CLYKK Services India Pvt. Ltd.

[WhatsApp +917676230500]

info@clykk.com

https://www.clykk.com

https://blog.clykk.com/

About CLYKK

CLYKK is a leading provider of AI-driven elder care solutions in India, focused on enhancing the quality of life for older adults through innovative technology, services, and community-driven support.

About Grand-App AI

Grand-App AI specializes in cutting-edge AI solutions designed to address the well-being of elders. With expertise in behavioral analytics and AI-driven decision-making, the company is committed to revolutionizing care models through technology that supports real-time insights and proactive interventions.

