Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF), the leading global provider of mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has received its second approval from France-based Eutelsat S.A., one of the world's largest satellite operators, for its iNetVu® Ka-74G antenna system equipped with a new Ka Transceiver.

The Ka-74G vehicle-mounted mobile antenna system and the new electronically polarized 3W XRE Transceiver are now officially approved to operate on Eutelsat's KONNECT Very High Throughput Satellite (VHTS) service which provides coverage in Europe, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa.

When enabled on the KONNECT VHTS broadband service, this new 74cm driveaway antenna can deliver speeds of up to 100Mbps download and 10Mbps upload for various applications.

"The iNetVu® 74cm Ka-band antenna has met and passed Eutelsat Group approval testing per ESOG 120, enabling mobile VSAT Terminal options to our customers," said Fabrizio Massaro, Senior Antenna and Transmission Engineer from the Eutelsat Group.

"We are happy to offer this new cost-effective and reliable mobile connectivity to Eutelsat's European, Middle East and African customers using this new advanced electronically polarized transceiver," said Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 11,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in final stages of satellite testing and manufacturing of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM has developed this unique multi-orbit antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals over LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations. Another significant project underway at C-COM is the development of an Analog Beamforming Integrated Circuit, which is progressing well and is expected to enter testing phase by the middle of this year. These BFICs will be used in the manufacturing of all of our ESA antennas with the intent to significantly reduce their cost and improve their performance.

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

