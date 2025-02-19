Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - --(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - B2B lead generation and sales outsourcing agency, Martal Group, now enables businesses to gain valuable insights into how buyers perceive their online presence and how it affects how prospects interact with them.

This is crucial as:

90% of B2B purchasing decisions are influenced by online content.

70% of the B2B buying journey is completed online.

The trust elements assessment leverages Martal's GTM expertise and proprietary AI to analyze a brand's online presence and the key performance factors, offering a comprehensive view of lead generation potential and strategic recommendations.

Martal uses a 13-point scoring system to assess a company's trust elements, considering key factors such as site performance and discoverability, marketing assets, and social proof.

This process includes an expert review and is typically completed in about two business days.

Martal's Founder and CEO, Vito Vishnepolsky, said the agency uncovered the 13 key trust elements after working with over 2,000 companies for the past five years.

"These trust elements shape the way potential clients see your business, whether they trust you enough to choose you over your competitors or scroll past without a second thought. Today we are offering this assessment at no cost to any B2B business with a website."

To see how Martal Group helps businesses understand the impact of their online presence on B2B buyers, visit https://martal.ca/trust-element-assessment/.

About Martal Group:

For over a decade and a half, Martal Group has specialized in B2B lead generation for companies worldwide. Through proprietary AI, proven processes, and a team of expert sales executives, Martal develops and executes omnichannel strategies for businesses ready to expand or scale in North America and beyond.

