Stellex Capital Management ("Stellex" or the "Company"), a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce Jason LaDuke has joined the firm as Head of Portfolio Operations.

Mr. LaDuke has extensive experience in leading complex turnarounds and optimizing operations for middle market investments. Mr. LaDuke joins Stellex from Platinum Equity where he was a senior team member of the firm's Portfolio Operations team. During his time at Platinum Mr. LaDuke chaired many of the firm's operating committees which were responsible for governance, strategic direction, and operational performance of individual portfolio companies. Mr. LaDuke also recruited, led and developed the firm's operations team for its small cap fund. Prior to that, Mr. LaDuke was a Partner at Marakon in Chicago, where he collaborated with Fortune 500 C-suite executives to drive significant value creation through strategic initiatives, operational improvements, and organizational restructuring.

"Stellex has a strong history of unlocking complexity and supporting our portfolio investments in an effort to become leading enterprises through operational transformations," said Michael Stewart, Managing Partner at Stellex. "We are excited to have Jason join our team and look forward to his valuable contributions as we strive to continue to build our platform."

Mr. LaDuke added, "I am thrilled to be working with the Stellex team and look forward to collaborating with a talented team to further hone the Stellex playbook."

About Stellex Capital Management LLC

With offices in New York, London, Pittsburgh and Detroit, Stellex Capital is a private equity firm with over $3.9 billion in AUM. Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that stand to benefit from its operationally focused and hands-on approach to investing. Portfolio companies are supported by Stellex's industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insights, and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include aerospace, defense government services, transportation logistics, manufacturing, real economy business services, food processing and tech-enabled services. Additional information may be found at www.stellexcapital.com.

