ABI Research: Warehouse Management System Revenues Reach US$10 Billion in 2030 as Companies Integrate Advanced Planning Capabilities

Software and private wireless networks to see rising investment to underpin advanced technology deployments

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment in both new and existing software packages to optimize warehouse operations will expand through 2025. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, Warehouse Management System (WMS) revenues will surpass US$5 billion by next year and surpass US$10 billion by 2030.

"The continued rise in investment in what is a well-established technology will largely be driven by the introduction of advanced planning and analysis capabilities, as well as the increasing numbers of connected devices and machines requiring orchestration in the warehouse. Companies will need to take their WMSs beyond simple planning tools and leverage advanced systems that better manage both manual and automated execution," explains Ryan Wiggin, Supply Chain Management & Logistics Industry Analyst at ABI Research.

According to the latest financial reports, leading providers of supply chain software tools, including WMSs, all saw double digit revenue growth through 2024. SAP, Kinaxis, Infor, Manhattan Associates, and Blue Yonder have all reported consistent growth, with a large portion of this attributed to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings and a shift to advanced cloud-native solutions.

Ensuring data transfer and orchestrating more advanced picking processes is also leading to a rise in investment in private wireless networks within warehouses, such as private 5G. ABI Research estimates that the global market for private wireless networks in warehousing has the potential to grow to US$6 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 89.2%, with both established providers including Nokia and Ericsson, as well as emerging providers such as Firecell leading deployments.

"Advanced private wireless networks must be a foundation step for industry 4.0 investment strategies in warehousing. Lower latency, stronger connectivity, and more real-time data transfer are a necessity for advanced software solutions to work to their best ability and ensure the introduction of more automated systems is supported. Companies looking to take their warehouse picking processes to the next level must take a holistic approach and blend multiple technologies to maximize ROI," concludes Wiggin.

These findings are from ABI Research's Smart Warehousing market data report. This report is part of the company's Supply Chain Management and Logistics research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

ABI Research?????????????,?????????,???????????????????????,??????????????,??????????????????????????,??????????

