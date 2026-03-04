Collaboration enables high-scale metering and rating capabilities for customers deploying complex usage-based pricing models

Usage data infrastructure leader m3ter today announced enhancements to its m3ter Connector for Salesforce on the Salesforce AppExchange to enable seamless integration with Revenue Cloud Advanced (RCA) and Revenue Cloud Billing (RCB), in addition to Agentforce Sales and Salesforce CPQ. The m3ter Connector enables Salesforce customers to configure usage management in m3ter natively from within Salesforce and seamlessly deliver data back from m3ter to Salesforce.

m3ter also announced that Salesforce has selected it as an advanced metering and rating partner for RCA and RCB, so that Agentforce Revenue Management customers can deploy high scale rating, mediation and usage pricing models. Salesforce and m3ter will collaborate to support customers with advanced, high-scale usage monetization requirements. The companies' product and engineering teams have been working together for several months to plan product integrations. Salesforce is also an investor in m3ter.

"Companies are rapidly adopting usage-based and AI-driven offerings, making it more important than ever to connect product usage to billing and revenue processes. Agentforce Revenue Management provides customers with an end-to-end revenue platform, and our integration with m3ter helps organizations accelerate complex usage and consumption monetization while maintaining the visibility, governance, and control required to scale," said Meredith Schmidt, EVP Salesforce Revenue Cloud, and a m3ter board member.

"Working closely with Salesforce reinforces our leadership in the category of quote-to-cash infrastructure to enable modern monetization approaches," said Griffin Parry, m3ter CEO and Co-Founder. "Our core mission is to enable usage-based pricing at scale, and the companies who are pioneering with usage-based pricing use Salesforce."

m3ter's unique strength is in enabling successful, operationally mature companies to transition to usage-based pricing at complexity and scale without having to replace CRM and ERP systems that were originally designed to principally handle subscription-based pricing. m3ter provides specialized capabilities for high-scale usage data processing, complex rating, and automation of data flows across monetization systems. Agentforce Revenue Management addresses monetization complexity across the selling and billing lifecycle, and m3ter extends this foundation as an invisible infrastructure layer for advanced usage-based pricing at scale.

A Trusted Solution

m3ter has long focused on the ease of integrations with other systems and the automation of workflows that span the quote-to-cash stack. m3ter is the trusted solution for high growth software providers, including Entrust, ClickHouse, Snyk, and Matillion.

"Salesforce and m3ter are longstanding partners of Entrust. Their strengthened collaboration is an important step forward especially for companies embracing usage-based business models as part of their offering," said Tony Ball, incoming CEO at Entrust, a leader in identity-centric security solutions. "This partnership can unlock more intelligent pricing, accelerate product innovation, and ultimately create greater value for our customers."

The m3ter platform offers unique features, including m3sh Workflows, a powerful visual workflow builder that delivers customers high levels of control for configuring and automating complex quote-to-cash business processes between systems.

About m3ter

The m3ter platform processes usage data (metering), performs complex bill calculations (rating), and automates data flows relating to usage and billing around the quote-to-cash stack. It is principally used by enterprise software and technology customers to complement and modernize existing quote-to-cash stacks, as business models incorporate usage, or consumption-based, pricing. m3ter was founded in 2020.

