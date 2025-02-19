Anzeige
Preem Partners with Imubit to Drive Sustainability and Lower Emissions Through Advanced Closed Loop AI Optimization

Houston, TX, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, TX - February 19, 2025 - Imubit, a global leader in closed loop artificial intelligence optimization (AIO), and Preem, Sweden's largest fuel company, have entered into a partnership aimed at accelerating Preem's sustainability journey through Imubit's Closed Loop AIO technology. As part of Sweden's drive toward a carbon-neutral future, this partnership underscores Preem's commitment to innovative, data-driven solutions to reduce emissions and increase operational efficiency.

Preem has set ambitious goals for emissions reduction, including meeting net zero GHG emissions throughout the value chain by 2035. To meet this ambitious target, digitalisation for increased profitability is one of the main areas in Preem's strategy. This partnership with Imubit represents a significant step in that direction. Imubit's AI-driven Optimizing Brain solution will enable Preem's Lysekil refinery to maximize the production efficiency of its Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) unit. This is anticipated to also result in emissions reductions and fuel savings by enhancing yield profiles and stabilizing the fuel gas balance.

Dennis Rohe, Business Consulting Lead at Imubit, expressed the potential impact of the project: "Our collaboration with Preem is an opportunity to showcase the power of AI in industrial sustainability. By optimizing process variables to minimize environmental impact, we are supporting Preem in achieving emission reductions. We're excited to drive forward their vision of greener refining practices."

"At Preem, we are constantly exploring new technologies to reach our sustainability goals," Erika Wikström, SVP of Technology. "Working with Imubit allows us to leverage cutting-edge AI to optimize our renewable processes while minimizing our carbon footprint. This collaboration is an important step toward a more sustainable future for our industry."

The partnership between Imubit and Preem demonstrates the role of AI in transforming process industries and advancing sustainable operations. Imubit's Closed Loop AI Optimization will help Preem set a new standard in refining, by including AI-optimisation on top of Preem's already ambitious plans to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and enabling a sustainable energy transition across Europe.

