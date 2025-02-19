Company introduces subscription-based certificate management, empowering partners to automate and future-proof their customers' businesses

Sectigo, a global leader in digital certificates and Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today launched Sectigo CaaS, designed specifically for SSL/PKI resellers, domain registrars, web hosts, and managed service providers (MSPs). The new offering enables partners to future-proof their customers' certificate needs by administering under a single API automated certificate lifecycle management and domain validation procedures. Sectigo partners can now offer customers subscription-based pricing with a pay-per-domain model, eliminating traditional per-certificate costs while providing seamless management to get unlimited certificates.

As organizations deploy more digital services, the number of required SSL/TLS certificates is growing exponentially. Partners and organizations previously relied on various fragmented methods to manage their certificate lifecycles, but these approaches often fall short in addressing the growing complexity, scalability, and automation needs of modern certificate management. With shorter public certificate lifespans on the horizon, CaaS enables partners to automate certificate management, streamline operations, and deliver seamless, secure experiences to their customers.

"By transitioning from a per-certificate pricing model to a predictable, scalable per-domain subscription model, partners can now efficiently manage large volumes of certificates across multiple customers and significantly reduce operational overhead for their customers," said Jairo Fraile, vice president of global partner sales at Sectigo. "This shift allows our partners to scale their certificate business profitably while ensuring their customers maintain continuous security coverage."

CaaS uses the ACME standard protocol to automate the entire certificate lifecycle, enabling partners to manage all their customers' domain subscriptions through a single endpoint. The multi-tenant management capabilities allow partners to oversee and automate certificate deployment across their entire customer base, eliminating manual processes and reducing the risk of missed renewals.

Many partners are already reaping the benefits of CaaS: "We want to support our customers in reducing the risk of service outages caused by expired certificates and simplifying the certificate management process," said Tatsuo Osaka, chief executive officer at Nijimo Inc., a reseller of SSL certificates. "Sectigo CaaS eliminates human error in certificate renewals, minimizes downtime due to expired certificates, and provides a seamless, automated solution that enables our customers to focus on their core business operations."

In an era where certificate management complexity continues to grow, Sectigo CaaS stands apart by offering partners true scalability without the traditional constraints of per-certificate pricing models. Through automated lifecycle management, unlimited certificates per domain, and comprehensive multi-tenant capabilities, CaaS enables partners to transform their digital certificate business into a more profitable, sustainable operation while delivering enhanced security and reliability to their customers.

For more information about Sectigo CaaS, visit https://www.sectigo.com/partners/certificate-as-a-service-for-partners.

Partners are encouraged to join the upcoming Sectigo CaaS webinar to learn how to future-proof their certificate strategy:

When: Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 10 a.m. EST.

Where: Please register here.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is the most innovative provider of certificate lifecycle management (CLM), delivering comprehensive solutions that secure human and machine identities for the world's largest brands. Sectigo's automated, cloud-native CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates across all certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols within the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the largest, longest standing, and most reputable CAs with more than 700,000 customers and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250219285038/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Press@sectigo.com