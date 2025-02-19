Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.02.2025
Die Kursrakete für 2025: Goldpreis auf Rekordhoch - Doch DIESE Aktie hat das größte Potenzial!
WKN: A3DMK9 | ISIN: US29109X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: YV0
Tradegate
19.02.25
14:36 Uhr
254,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
PR Newswire
19.02.2025 14:24 Uhr
Elliott Investment Management L.P.: Elliott Statement on Aspen Technology, Inc.

Finanznachrichten News

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together have an investment of more than $1.5 billion in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) (the "Company" or "AspenTech"), today issued the following statement regarding the tender offer (the "Tender Offer") by Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) ("Emerson") for all AspenTech shares it does not currently own:

Elliot logo

"Emerson's proposal to acquire AspenTech is clearly the result of a conflicted and deeply flawed process, bearing all the hallmarks of an opportunistic minority squeeze-out. Furthermore, Emerson's public statements and actions leading up to the commencement of the Tender Offer underscore its coercive intent toward minority stockholders.

This transaction is unfair to minority stockholders, and we intend to pursue all appropriate remedies against Emerson."

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $69.7 billion of assets as of June 30, 2024. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contact

Alice Best
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 203 009 1715
abest@elliottadvisors.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179754/Elliot_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliott-statement-on-aspen-technology-inc-302380226.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
