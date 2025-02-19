Pivotree and DDS Partner to Deliver Advanced Product Data Solutions to the Wholesale Distribution Industry

The two industry leaders combine forces on SKUs, PIM to eliminate attribution gaps and elevate ecommerce platform performance.

Pivotree , a leader in frictionless commerce, announces a partnership with DDS (Distributor Data Solutions) that will promote Pivotree as a provider of SKU enrichment, product information management and ecommerce platform selection services to the thousands of leading manufacturers and distributors in the DDS client base.

Pivotree strategizes, designs, builds, and manages digital commerce, data management, and supply chain solutions for more than 200 major retailers and branded manufacturers globally. DDS is a leading provider of product content solutions for the wholesale distribution industry, working with 800-plus manufacturers with over 11 million SKUs.

"We are excited about the potential of this partnership with DDS," said Kyle Metcalf, CRO at Pivotree. "Together, we can offer a more complete and robust solution to the challenges faced by manufacturers and distributors in the wholesale distribution industry."

Despite ecommerce's growing demand for rich product data, some industries complete less than 50 percent of attributions, leading to incomplete product listings that reduce conversion rates and disrupt purchasing decisions. DDS' partnership with Pivotree is intended to close that gap with enriched product data.

"The wholesale distribution market has evolved, and the need for high-quality, comprehensive product content is more critical than ever," said Andy Carlson, CMO at DDS. "Our partnership with Pivotree will enable us to provide our customers with the enriched data they need to succeed in the digital age."

Under the terms of the partnership, DDS will refer Pivotree to its manufacturer and distributor clients seeking SKU enrichment services. In addition, Pivotree will offer expertise to DDS customers in areas including product information management (PIM) and ecommerce platform selection. Pivotree also may develop and maintain an "enhanced" library of SKUs, available to DDS customers for a premium.

By combining DDS' extensive network and platform capabilities with Pivotree's expertise in SKU enrichment and PIM, the two companies are poised to set new standards in the product content delivery market.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, strategizes, designs, builds, and manages digital Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain solutions for over 200 major retailers, branded manufacturers and distributors globally. With a portfolio of digital products as well as managed and professional services, Pivotree provides businesses of all sizes with true end-to-end solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About DDS (Distributor Data Solutions)

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, DDS (Distributor Data Solutions) is the leading e-commerce product content solution provider serving the wholesale distribution industry. DDS helps manufacturers, distributors, and other industry groups with technical solutions to the challenges of e-commerce product content and data management. Learn more at www.distributordatasolutions.com.

