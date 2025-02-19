Unusual Machines' FPV Camera Added to Blue UAS Framework

Unusual Machines (NYSE:UMAC) announced today that its Fat Shark Aura FPV Camera has been added to the U.S. Defense Department's Defense Innovation Unit's (DIU) Blue UAS Framework . It is the only camera on the Blue UAS list purpose-built for first person view ("FPV") applications, providing a high-performance, NDAA-compliant option for defense and government users.

This approval marks another step forward in Unusual Machines' mission to supply NDAA-compliant FPV components for both commercial and defense applications. The Fat Shark Aura FPV Camera joins the Rotor Riot Brave F7 Flight Controller and Brave 55A ESC , both of which have already been approved under the Blue UAS Framework.

"We have enjoyed working with DIU to review and certify multiple FPV components," said Drew Camden, COO of Unusual Machines. "Their feedback has helped us refine our designs early in development, allowing us to proactively address compliance considerations. Having this level of collaboration has helped us streamline bringing cost-effective and NDAA-compliant FPV technology to market."

With this latest addition, Unusual Machines is closer to offering a fully NDAA-compliant FPV drone system. The company is now working toward Blue UAS approval for additional key components.

"We remain committed to providing a complete suite of NDAA-compliant FPV solutions for both commercial and defense applications," said Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines. "We are getting closer to having a Blue-certified option for every covered component required to build an FPV drone. A video transmitter and command link for FPV drones are the last two parts we need to finish."

The Fat Shark Aura FPV Camera is available now and can be purchased through the Rotor Riot store or inquire about volume purchases by contacting purchasing@rotorriot.com.

About Unusual Machines: Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com/ .

