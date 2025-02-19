Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), is pleased to report growth in its project backlog, with over $2 million in signed contracts for solar and energy storage installations set to commence in the spring of 2025 across its franchise network. Management believes that the Company is on track for a strong year in 2025 in which the Company expects to further expand its market presence.

"Our team is off to a great start in 2025, with strong project momentum that reflects both the growing demand for solar energy and the trust our clients place in us," said Mark Tadros, Founder and CEO of Stardust Solar. "With over $2 million in signed contracts across our franchise network and projects set to kick off this spring, we are excited for what is shaping up to be a strong year. We believe that the growth of our franchise network, coupled with strong industry demand, sets us up for continued success and increased market penetration across North America."

Backlog and Project Activity

Stardust Solar's backlog spans its extensive franchise network and includes a range of projects, from residential solar installations to commercial energy storage systems. Management believes that the Company's ability to secure this substantial backlog reflects its leadership in the clean energy sector and its franchise operators' trust in delivering high-quality solar solutions. With projects set to begin in the spring, Stardust Solar believes that it is positioned to continue its growth trajectory throughout 2025.

In 2024, the Company installed 1,200 kilowatts of solar capacity and 189 kilowatt-hours of energy storage, demonstrating strong operational efficiency. The current backlog is expected to ensure strong project activity in the coming months, contributing to a positive outlook for the year.

Expanding Franchise Network and U.S. Market Presence

Stardust Solar also remains focused on expanding its franchise network, with plans to surpass 100 franchise territories by the end of 2025. Strong demand for solar energy, strategic acquisitions, and favorable government incentives support the Company's expected expansion plans. The Company's growing presence in Canada and the United States positions it to continue leading the charge in renewable energy solutions across North America.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, offering solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company provides clean energy solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial customers through its expansive network of franchise operators. Stardust Solar supports its franchisees with a comprehensive suite of services, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management, to ensure the successful delivery of renewable energy projects.

