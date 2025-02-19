Sysco Corporation: Sysco 2024 Sustainability Report: One Planet One Table Assortment

Originally published in Sysco's 2024 Sustainability Report

One Planet One Table Assortment

Now Serving: The U.S. foodservice industry's largest offering of sustainable and certified products.

In FY2024, we were proud to officially launch our One Planet One Table assortment in our e-commerce platform, Sysco Shop. These offerings support a growing market of customers pursuing their own sustainability initiatives and goals. This increasing demand for sustainably-focused items also fuels Sysco's business, with One Planet One Table products demonstrating faster growth of sales and volumes compared to items outside the assortment.

Portfolio Overview

3,500+ products sourced across 15 categories, including items that are:

Backed by at least one of 20+ leading sustainability certifications and standards, including but not limited to:

- Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI)

- Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP)

- Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI)

- United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Organic

- Rainforest Alliance

Included in Sysco's sustainability commitments for seafood or fresh produce.

Plant-based alternative proteins.

Opportunities for Growth

Customers can access One Planet One Table items directly in Sysco Shop, where they can filter for specific sustainability criteria and access details on each item's sustainability claims. We aim to build on these features to help more customers easily identify qualifying products. To do so, we're focused on:

Enhancing transparency, with Sysco releasing National Sales item-level reporting on sustainability certifications and claims in August 2024.

Upskilling our sales team by providing them with assortment-specific training and collateral.

Partnering with suppliers to continually grow the assortment over time.

Assortment Highlights

The top 15 wild-caught and top five aquaculture species in our Portico Brand Seafood are part of our 2025 Sustainable Seafood Commitments. View Responsible Sourcing to learn more.

Sysco and FreshPoint fresh crops, including lettuces, broccoli and tomatoes, participate in our Sustainable Produce Program, supported by the Sustainability Food Group Sustainability Standard.

All baking cocoa and chocolate chip morsels in our Sysco Imperial brand are Rainforest Alliance Certified and produced under our 2025 Responsible Sourcing Guidelines.

By embracing inclusivity, we can maximize the accessibility and reach of Sysco products. With that in mind, we were proud to make Sysco Shop available in Spanish in FY2024. Sysco's inclusivity allows us to maximize the accessibility and reach of Sysco products and we look forward to making Sysco Shop available in additional languages in FY24.

