Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: AITX) (the "Company"), along with its subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Residential, Inc. (RAD-R), today announced that RAD-R has received an initial stocking order for RADCam, the world's first talking security camera, from a leading retailer with both online and brick-and-mortar operations. This marks RAD-R's continued expansion in online sales, following its presence on Amazon and Walmart.com, while also securing its first placement with a traditional in-store retailer.





This milestone strengthens RAD-R's market presence, bringing RADCam to a broader consumer base. The retailer, known for its extensive selection of technology products and commitment to serving both professionals and everyday users, will now offer RADCam through its online platform and physical store locations. This expansion enhances accessibility for customers seeking advanced security solutions with interactive capabilities.

"We are thrilled to see RAD-R's reach expand with our first major retail partnership," said Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO of AITX and RAD-R. "RADCam's current and upcoming feature set is so beneficial, we see more retailers jumping onboard in the coming months."

The name of the retailer is expected to be announced at a later date as final preparations are completed. Meanwhile, RADCam units will begin shipping immediately to fulfill the initial stocking order, ensuring availability for customers both online and in-store.

Also today, RAD-R released Version 15 of the RADCam app for both Android and iOS users. This latest update delivers significant enhancements to features, performance, and overall functionality, further elevating the user experience and expanding RADCam's capabilities.

"We're just getting started," added Steve Danelon, President of RAD-R. "This initial stocking order is a major step forward, and we anticipate more distributors and retailers joining our growing network of channel partners. The momentum behind RADCam continues to build, and we're excited to bring this breakthrough technology to even more customers."

