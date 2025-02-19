Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - XDC Network is happy to announce the success of its 15th February event, which drew over 80 attendees from 300+ registrations, alongside media professionals, investors, marketers, startups, students, and Web3 OGs. The XDC Connect 2.0-Web3 Connect Mumbai brought together the brightest minds from the Web3 ecosystem, marking a significant step in fostering collaboration and innovation.

The event commenced with a presentation from StorX Network, a decentralized cloud storage platform built on the XDC Network. The presentation highlighted how StorX empowers users with secure, private, and efficient data storage solutions. This was followed by a session from LawBlocks AI, a blockchain-based legal ecosystem that integrates AI to streamline legal operations, contracts, and document verification on blockchain.

The spotlight turned to the XDC Network, an enterprise-grade Layer 1 blockchain for trade finance, tokenization, and real-world asset (RWA) integration. The XDC team concluded the session by inviting Web3 communities to collaborate and build on the XDC Network. The presentations set the tone for meaningful partnerships, fostering engagement between builders and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

In the panel discussion on "Web3 & AI Trends: India to Global," industry leaders shared insights on the evolving Web3 landscape, the impact of AI in blockchain solutions, and opportunities for scaling Web3 innovations from India to a global stage. The conversation featured esteemed panelists, moderated by Lavin Mirchandani (Founder, GetEvangelized & NamasteWeb3), Rohan Ajgaonkar (B.D. Manager at Cryptopolitan), Saumya Sanghvi (CEO of IDC Fintech Solutions, partnered with Yotta/Nvidia), Nadar Suresh (Digital Marketing Specialist at XDC Network) and Adv. Ashish Baphana (Co-Founder at Law Blocks AI).

The panelists discussed popular trends emerging in web3, highlighting opportunities and areas of caution while helping the audience navigate the basics of getting started on web3. The group encouraged the audience to invest time in educating themselves and use multiple resources available in the XDC ecosystem to learn, build, and thrive in the web3 industry. The session concluded with an engaging Q&A, during which attendees exchanged ideas on AI integration and regulatory landscapes. This set the stage for future collaborations and showcased India's potential to lead global Web3 innovations.

The XDC Network team and ecosystem actively participate in major global events. However, the success of XDC Connect 2.0 by XDC Innovation Labs in India highlights the growing momentum of Web3 adoption. It underscores the XDC Network blockchain's crucial role in driving innovation in India and globally. As the XDC Connect series continues, attendees can look forward to more opportunities to connect, collaborate, and grow within the vibrant Web3 ecosystem.

