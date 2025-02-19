Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Sensationelle Goldentdeckung! Ist diese Aktie auf dem Weg zum nächsten Highflyer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.02.2025 15:00 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 19TH + NIKE ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH SKIMS

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 19th

  • Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Skims introduce new brand for women: NikeSKIMS
  • Investors anticipate speech from Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson
  • Key housing data to publish, including housing starts and building permits

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623310/NYSE_Feb_19_2025_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update-for-february-19th--nike-announces-collaboration-with-skims-302380261.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.