New York Stock Exchange: NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 19TH + NIKE ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH SKIMS

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 19th

Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Skims introduce new brand for women: NikeSKIMS

Investors anticipate speech from Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson

Key housing data to publish, including housing starts and building permits

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623310/NYSE_Feb_19_2025_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update-for-february-19th--nike-announces-collaboration-with-skims-302380261.html