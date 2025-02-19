One Year Strong: Spoiler Alert and Dot Foods Partner to Reduce Waste and Drive Efficiency

Spoiler Alert , the leading platform for managing excess inventory in the CPG industry, is proud to celebrate one year of partnership with Dot Foods , North America's largest food industry redistributor. This collaboration has strengthened Dot Foods' alternate market program, enhancing its ability to manage overstock and obsolete inventory while delivering results.

With Spoiler Alert, Dot Foods achieved an 85% improvement in cycle sell-through rate, significantly reduced holding costs, and expanded its active buyer network by over 10 times. These advancements have strengthened buyer relationships, driven operational efficiencies, and aligned seamlessly with Dot Foods' commitment to reducing waste and optimizing supply chain performance.

"The Dot Foods and Spoiler Alert partnership has been a home run in our first year together," said Caleb Oliver, Obsolete Manager-Replenishment at Dot Foods. "Together, we've built a program from the ground up, introducing cutting-edge technology, improving our internal processes, and ultimately reducing waste. Spoiler Alert's insights and support have been invaluable in helping us deliver better results for our business and our customers."

This partnership has transformed Dot Foods' alternate market program, which focuses on connecting with buyers who specialize in purchasing opportunistic inventory, such as overstock or at-risk products, to support unique retail strategies. These buyers cater to treasure hunt shopping experiences, where consumers seek unexpected bargains and limited-time deals. By moving from manual, fragmented workflows to a streamlined, technology-enabled approach, Dot has enhanced its ability to consolidate and redistribute dry, frozen, and refrigerated inventory on a consistent, weekly cadence. This process not only helps reclaim valuable warehouse space, reduce holding costs, and minimize waste, but also strengthens relationships with buyers by offering them more inventory with extended shelf life.

"This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration and innovation," said Ricky Ashenfelter, CEO of Spoiler Alert. "Dot Foods has shown remarkable leadership in addressing obsolete inventory challenges, and we're honored to support their efforts. Together, we've built a program that not only drives business results but also promotes sustainability and smarter inventory practices."

Dot aims to improve its donation initiatives, ensuring excess inventory reaches communities in need through food banks and charitable organizations, while also strengthening supplier relationships and reducing waste. This approach highlights Dot's commitment to making a positive impact on both the environment and society while improving how inventory is managed.

About Spoiler Alert

Spoiler Alert is a technology platform redefining how CPG manufacturers manage and sell excess inventory. By streamlining workflows, connecting brands with a network of vetted buyers, and making the sales process more efficient, Spoiler Alert recovers margins, reduces waste, and strengthens buyer relationships while supporting sustainable business practices. Learn more at www.spoileralert.com .

About Dot Foods

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 125,000 products from 1,020 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 13 U. S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Dyersburg, Tennessee; and Manchester, Tennessee. Dot Foods' Canadian operations are located in Ingersoll, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. For information, visit DotFoods.com

