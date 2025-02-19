Envista: DEXIS Showcases Newest Technology at Chicago Midwinter and Lab Day Conferences

The global leader in dental imaging technologies will showcase the latest innovations added to its digital ecosystem - a suite of tools and software designed to connect the entire digital workflow from diagnosis to delivery.

The newest generation of powerful DEXIS dental imaging technology will be presented this week at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting (Booth 1608) as well as LMT Lab Day Chicago (Booth B-58). The DEXIS booths will showcase the company's ORTHOPANTOMOGRAPH OP 3D imaging systems, advancements to its intraoral sensor and scanning solutions, as well as updates to DTX Studio Clinic , their homebase software that unites all image types for comprehensive diagnostics and treatment planning.

"We couldn't be more excited for Chicago," says DEXIS president, Robert Befidi. "It's an honor to participate in two highly-respected conferences, where we can showcase our cutting-edge technology and provide hands-on experiences with our products to the dental community. The past year has seen remarkable innovation and we can't wait to share it with the dental community."

Among the imaging technology showcased at Chicago Midwinter, DEXIS will feature the ORTHOPANTOMOGRAPH OP 3D LX and the recently launched ORTHOPANTOMOGRAPH OP 3D EX imaging systems.

The OP 3D EX is a complete X-ray platform designed for general practitioners looking to expand their practice with 3D imaging. It produces high-quality dental images with fast scan times and user-friendly features. Its flexible field of view sizes and advanced filters like Metal Artifact Reduction and Implant Contrast Enhancement within DTX Studio Clinic allow dentists to analyze clear, accurate 3D scans and to diagnose with confidence.

The OP 3D LX represents the top-tier of DEXIS cone beam technology and covers a full spectrum of dental extraoral needs, from endodontics to surgical cases. It offers flexible field of view options ranging from 5x5 cm to 15x20 cm, the largest view option available on a DEXIS OP 3D platform to date. The multimodality imaging platform expands 3D diagnostic capabilities for a wide range of clinical needs and applications that support dental specialties and practices.

At the Lab Days conference, DEXIS plans to feature the enhanced integration between DEXIS IS ScanFlow , the software powering the DEXIS intraoral scanner line, and exocad DentalCAD , a computer-assisted software package used by labs in the design of implants and dentures. With this enhancement, patient case information, including intraoral scan data, flows seamlessly into exocad project files, eliminating the need for manual data entry.

DEXIS will also present a new guide for workflows within IS ScanFlow, created specifically for labs, as well as debut its new lab locator to help laboratories connect with practices and enhance their visibility within the dental community.

With over 150,000 DEXIS dental imaging devices in use worldwide, DEXIS continues to set the standard for quality and reliability in dental imaging. For more information about DEXIS and its participation in the Chicago Midwinter Meeting and LMT Lab Day, please visit https://www.dexis.com/en-us .

About DEXIS

DEXIS is the global leader in dental imaging. We bring together the most trusted brands in 2D and 3D imaging, intraoral scanning solutions, and diagnostic software, in one connected and AI-powered ecosystem. Our innovative and award-winning technologies use smart simplicity to increase productivity and enhance diagnostic confidence. For more information, please visit DEXIS.com

About Envista

Holdings Corporation Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide array of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

SOURCE: Envista

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire