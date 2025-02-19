MJC Engineering & Technology, Inc.: MJC Engineering and WF Maschinenbau Announce Strategic Joint Venture

Two leading specialists in chipless metal forming have signed a joint venture agreement: European company WF Maschinenbau and its U.S. joint venture partner MJC Engineering. The leading metal-forming companies both specialize in custom-built and standard machines for automotive, aerospace, defense and energy applications. Their partnership will focus on driving future innovations in metal-forming machines.

"By combining our efforts in these areas, we are creating a powerhouse of engineering excellence which will push the boundaries of metal-forming technology, improving efficiency, sustainability and performance," Chairman of MJC Engineering Carl Lorentzen said.

"The joint venture strengthens our innovation capacity and expands our portfolio with crucial, future-oriented solutions in chipless metal forming," said Christian Malkemper, CEO of WF Maschinenbau.

With decades of combined experience and customers worldwide, both companies expect new developments in technologically advanced, precise and tailor-made solutions that meet their highest manufacturing requirements. The joint venture will focus on research and development of machine production and software suites, energy savings, noise reduction in hydraulic systems, overall cost reduction and improved customer service.

"This joint venture between WF Maschinenbau and MJC Engineering ensures that our expertise in chipless metal forming benefits customers across various industries worldwide," Christophe Permantier, CEO of the mpool group, said.

Their combined expertise will significantly accelerate innovation and advances in developing sustainable, environmentally friendly solutions. In particular, ecological aspects will play a central role in the future of hydraulic systems, helping to revolutionize the industry with energy-efficient and resource-saving applications.

Both companies will remain independent legal entities. Further growth is expected at both partners, leading to additional job creation and reinforcing their international presence.

About MJC Engineering

Founded in 1994, MJC was originally a division of a high-pressure cylinder manufacturer in Huntington Beach, CA. Taking a "Customer First" approach, MJC focuses on offering customized solutions through an innovative and unconventional approach that has positioned MJC as a trusted supplier to metal-forming industries worldwide. Broadening its machine program over the past 30 years, MJC is represented in the aerospace, military, high-pressure cylinder, ventilation, robotics and medical technology industries. Today, all private rocket companies in the United States use MJC machines in their factories. MJC Engineering has become the recognized leader in metal spinning and metal flow forming machines in the USA.

About WF Maschinenbau

Founded in 1975 in Sendenhorst, Germany, WF Maschinenbau und Blechformtechnik GmbH & Co. KG has been developing and manufacturing highly efficient forming machines for 50 years and is considered an innovation leader in metal spinning. Since June 2016, the company, which employs around 120 people, has been part of the mpool group in Düsseldorf. WF Maschinenbau specializes in forming processes such as spinning, flow forming, necking-in and profiling. The company's machines are highly regarded internationally and used in industrial applications, including the automotive industry, aerospace, energy, environmental technology and defense sectors. WF Maschinenbau is the only manufacturer operating a research center for metal forming where new manufacturing processes are continuously developed in collaboration with customers.

SOURCE: MJC Engineering & Technology, Inc.

