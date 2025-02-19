Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Sensationelle Goldentdeckung! Ist diese Aktie auf dem Weg zum nächsten Highflyer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.02.2025 15:02 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JTC Team, LLC: Virtual Investor "Top 5 for '25" Conference Hosted by JTC Now Available On-Demand

Finanznachrichten News

- Access video webcasts from the first wave of participating companies here

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2025 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced the Virtual Investor "Top 5 for '25" Conference is now available on-demand.

For the event, management from the participating companies provided their top five reasons of why they believe the investment community and industry colleagues should pay attention to their company in 2025.

The first wave of participating companies includes:

  • Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) - Webcast

  • Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) - Webcast

  • American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) - Webcast

  • CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) - Webcast

  • enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) - Webcast

  • Exxel Pharma (Private) - Webcast

  • GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) - Webcast

  • Kaida BioPharma (Private) -Webcast

  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) - Webcast

  • Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) - Webcast

  • TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) - Webcast

Additional companies are expected to participate in the Virtual Investor "Top 5 for '25" On-Demand Conference. JTC will announce the second wave of its participating companies once available on demand.

All investors and interested parties can access the on-demand presentations on the Virtual Investor website, virtualinvestorco.com, as well as the Investor sections of the respective company websites.

JTC Team and Virtual Investor Co. are paid consultants to the participating companies. JTC Team and Virtual Investor Co. are investor relations and corporate communications firms. Any content included in this release shall not be construed as an offer to purchase securities of the applicable companies. Interested parties are responsible for conducting their own due diligence and are encouraged to review the companies' websites and the SEC website for the latest information and filings on each company.

About JTC Team
JTC is a fully integrated investor relations firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on X and LinkedIn.

CONTACT
Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (908) 824-0775
jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.