Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Emerging Growth Research is pleased to announce the release of its new initiation report on the 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII). The Company has made significant strides in its operational and financial restructuring under new management, with only the warrant overhang remaining to be addressed.

To read this report, please visit XXII's landing page on the Emerging Growth website, located here: http://www.emerginggrowth.com/profile/xxii/.

XXII's new management has successfully reduced operating cash losses in the first nine months of 2024 and further decreased the Company's debt load in early 2025. The Company expects to reach EBITDA breakeven by Q4 2025, driven by stabilized CMO sales, a revamped VLN® (first-to-market 95%-reduced nicotine cigarette) strategy, and disciplined expense management. The previous concerns about bankruptcy that arose in late 2023 have been alleviated, and the Company no longer anticipates share issuance for survival purposes.

However, XXII's shares remain materially beaten down, primarily due to concerns about past restructuring efforts, share dilution, and the bankruptcy risk that loomed in late 2023. Despite these challenges, the Company's outlook is now significantly more positive, with the focus shifting toward growth and profitability.

22nd Century Group, Inc. provides contract manufacturing (CMO) services for conventional combustible tobacco products to third-party branded companies. The Company also engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary VLN® very-low-nicotine tobacco products. 22nd Century Group is pioneering nicotine harm reduction in the tobacco industry, enabling smokers to take control of their nicotine consumption. The Company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mocksville, North Carolina.

For more information, please refer to the full initiation report here.

###

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the full report for additional disclosures.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241426

SOURCE: Emerging Growth Research