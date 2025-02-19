Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Canada's Bitcoin-backed strategy, LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise-grade transaction infrastructure and liquidity-on-demand for the Lightning Network announces that it has been named to the 2025 TSX Venture 50 list, recognizing the top-performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange.

This annual TSX Venture Exchange ranking highlights the 10 best-performing companies in five industry sectors: technology, energy, mining, clean technology and life sciences, and diversified industries.

Over the past year, LQWD has delivered 329% share price appreciation and an impressive 663% market capitalization growth, reflecting the Company's strong execution and momentum in bringing Bitcoin's Lightning Network to institutional and enterprise adoption.

"We are honored to be included in the TSX Venture 50 for 2025," said Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD Technologies. "This achievement reflects our commitment to Bitcoin, expanding our Lightning Network infrastructure, and driving innovation in Bitcoin scalability. As we continue into 2025, we remain focused on our Bitcoin accumulation strategy and accelerating our Lightning Network operations."

For more information on the 2025 TSX Venture 50 list, visit: tsx.com/Venture50.

LQWD is an audited, publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol: LQWD and on the OTCQX in the United States under the symbol: LQWDF.

LQWD is a Canadian domiciled company with offices in Vancouver and Lugano, Switzerland.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is focused on driving shareholder value through its Bitcoin accumulation strategy and highly scalable Lightning Network operations.

For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Units, nor shall there be any sale of the Units in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Units being offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241444

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange