Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leader in onshore wave energy technology, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference, taking place at the award-winning Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighbourhood from Monday, March 3rd to Thursday, March 6th, 2025.

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, is scheduled to present key updates on the Company's existing and upcoming projects, including:

Israel - In collaboration with EDF Renewables IL

- In collaboration with EDF Renewables IL United States - In partnership with Shell MRE

- In partnership with Shell MRE Taiwan - In cooperation with I-KE

- In cooperation with I-KE Portugal - The Company's first MW-scale project

- The Company's first MW-scale project India - The newly signed agreement with Fortune 500 company Bharat Petroleum for the first wave energy project in the country

Inna Braverman's presentation will take place on Thursday, March 6th, 2025, at 2:30 PM EST. Additionally, she will participate in a panel discussion titled "Innovating Ahead" at 1:45 PM EST.

Throughout the conference, Inna Braverman will also be available for investor meetings to discuss Eco Wave Power's growth strategy and technological advancements in the wave energy sector.

"I am honoured to present at the Centurion One Capital Growth Conference and share our latest advancements in wave energy technology. As the world shifts towards cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions, Eco Wave Power is proud to be at the forefront of innovation, forging strategic collaborations with industry leaders across the globe," said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

Centurion One Capital 8 th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 6th, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy company revolutionizing clean energy with its patented, smart, and cost-efficient technology that converts ocean and sea waves into sustainable electricity.

Dedicated to combating climate change, Eco Wave Power operates the first grid-connected wave energy system in Israel, co-funded by EDF Renewables IL and the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the technology as a "Pioneering Technology."

Expanding globally, Eco Wave Power is preparing to install projects at the Port of Los Angeles, Taiwan, and Portugal, adding to its impressive project pipeline totalling 404.7 MW.

The Company has received support from prestigious institutions such as the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the Horizon 2020 program, and was honoured with the United Nations' Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Learn more at www.ecowavepower.com.

