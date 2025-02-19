On February 19, 2025, Akelius Foundation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Akelius Apartments Limited, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of series D shares in Akelius Residential Property AB (publ).

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Akelius Residential Property AB (publ) (AKEL D, ISIN code SE0013110186, order book ID 181480) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB