Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Ahsan Khan as a managing director along with Jonathan Hartland and Andrew Fair as directors to its private capital advisory investment banking group. The additions expand and reinforce the private capital advisory business's GP advisory and distribution capabilities in the Middle East, Europe and North America.

"We are excited to strengthen our service offerings in both EMEA and North America. Specifically, expanding our footprint in EMEA is a key strategic priority for the firm, as the region presents significant opportunities for our private capital advisory business. Khan and Hartland enhance our ability to execute complex fundraising mandates with on-the-ground market intelligence and broaden our reach among European and Middle Eastern GPs and investors. Our expanded coverage will allow us to better advise clients on tailored market entry strategies, helping them access new sources of capital in a rapidly evolving investor landscape," said Ryan Schlitt, head of private capital advisory at Piper Sandler.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Khan served as director at Asante Capital Group where he was involved in covering limited partners across Europe and the Middle East, while also being responsible for sourcing and advising general partners on their capital formation strategy. He has more than 12 years of financial services experience and started his career with KPMG across management consulting and assurance practices. Khan received a bachelor's degree from Durham University.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at Piper Sandler and work alongside so many talented individuals at the firm. The team has a full suite of private capital advisory offerings and it's a very exciting time for the platform. We have a great roster of global clients across primaries, secondaries and capital solutions. I'm looking forward to building on the success to date and contributing to the future growth of the business," said Khan.

Hartland has over a decade of experience advising GPs across their various capital raising needs. Most recently, he spent nine years at Rede Partners LLP as a lead member of their European advisory team where he focused on a wide variety of advisory engagements such as inter-fundraise investor development projects and LP surveys. Hartland received his master's degree from the University of Cambridge.

"Our GP clients are looking for more than just capital introductions. They need data-driven insights and strategic guidance to position their funds for long-term success," said Schlitt. "Jonathan's advisory experience allows us to offer a comprehensive approach that goes beyond capital raising to help fund managers achieve their broader objectives."

Fair joins the firm's New York office from Connaught where he was a director and co-lead of the North American office. Fair focused on the origination and underwriting of new GP client relationships. Before that, he was vice president at Mercury Capital Advisors, a global placement agent focused on private equity, private credit and real assets. Fair received his bachelor's degree from Loyola University Maryland and Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia Business School.

"As we continue to grow our North American platform, ensuring strong regional coverage remains a top priority," said Schlitt. "Northeast U.S. market remains a key region for capital raising. With extensive experience engaging with pensions, endowments, foundations and family offices, Andrew will play a pivotal role in expanding the firm's relationship with LPs and driving fundraising initiatives for clients."

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; in the EU through Aviditi Capital Advisors Europe GmbH, a tied agent of AHP Capital Management GmbH, authorized and regulated by BaFin; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

©2025. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies.

