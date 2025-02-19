Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB expands offering with Read Replicas, delivering enterprise-grade scalability and reliability to time series workloads on AWS

InfluxData, creator of the leading time series platform InfluxDB, today announced Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB Read Replicas, a new capability for improved query performance and high availability for enterprise-scale time series workloads on AWS. Read Replicas are the latest addition to InfluxData's collaboration with AWS to deliver Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB, a managed offering announced last year for AWS developers to run open source InfluxDB natively on AWS without the overhead of self-management. Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB Read Replicas is now available for purchase in the AWS Management Console.

Designed for developers requiring high query throughput, Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB Read Replicas provides scalable query capacity, rapid failover, and uninterrupted access to critical time series data-without the complexity of cluster management. As real-time infrastructure monitoring and IoT/IIoT applications increasingly require constant, reliable data access, Read Replicas provide enterprise-grade resilience and performance tailored for small to medium-sized workloads, meeting the growing demand for seamless, always-on operations.

"Our collaboration with AWS makes InfluxDB accessible to developers globally, meeting the growing demand for time series data as a cornerstone of smarter, faster systems that not only respond but also anticipate and adapt," said Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxData. "With the availability of Read Replicas, we're addressing the critical challenges enterprises face as they scale these workloads. By removing the need for self-management and complex configurations, Read Replicas provide high performance and reliability, allowing developers to scale their mission-critical workloads."

"AWS customers use time series data to understand changes, patterns, and trends in their systems, and we're excited to extend our partnership with InfluxData," said Brad Bebee, Director, Amazon Neptune Timestream, AWS. "With Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB Read Replicas, customers can scale query throughput and improve the availability of their InfluxDB open source deployments using an AWS managed database service."

As organizations increasingly rely on real-time data to drive operations, ensuring the resilience of time series data has become mission-critical for developers handling high-volume workloads. Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB Read Replicas meets these demands with the following capabilities:

Automatic, Rapid Failover: Ensures continuous operation and data accessibility across availability zones, even during unexpected outages.

Ensures continuous operation and data accessibility across availability zones, even during unexpected outages. Enhanced Read Capacity: Offloads high-volume queries to read replicas, allowing primary instances to operate at peak efficiency for write-heavy operations.

Offloads high-volume queries to read replicas, allowing primary instances to operate at peak efficiency for write-heavy operations. Improved Write Performance: Offloads query traffic to read replicas, allowing primary writers to focus on high-speed data ingestion. In the event of a failover, read replicas seamlessly assume the workload, maintaining optimal performance and continuous operation.

Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB Read Replicas is now generally available for InfluxDB 2.x OSS and will launch in 19 AWS regions later this month. For the full list of regions and more details, visit the AWS Management Console or visit our blog post to get started.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series platform used to collect, store, and analyze all time series data at any scale. Developers can query and analyze their time-stamped data in real-time to discover, interpret, and share new insights to gain a competitive edge. InfluxData is a remote-first company with a globally distributed workforce. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250219538496/en/

Contacts:

Alyssa Nickles

InfluxData

media@influxdata.com