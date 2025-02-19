Anvilogic: Detection Engineering Goes Mainstream: 80% of Surveyed Organizations Actively Investing

Anvilogic and the SANS Institute Launch First Comprehensive Detection Engineering Report, A Fast-Evolving Field Critical to Modern Security

Anvilogic , the industry's first detection engineering platform that works across SIEMs and data lakes, today published the 2025 State of Detection Engineering Report in partnership with the SANS Institute , the most trusted resource for information security training, cybersecurity certifications and research. This is the industry's first comprehensive detection engineering survey report, which captures insights from security experts with detection engineering responsibilities. It sheds light on the changing role of this field as it becomes critical to modern security and is increasingly an issue that has board-level visibility and reporting.

"Detection engineering has evolved from a niche capability to a critical function that organizations are actively investing in today," said Kevin Gonzalez, VP of Security and Data, Anvilogic. "While it has gained board-level attention, our findings underscore the pressing need for robust data management, specialized skills like threat modeling and data engineering, and security leadership that understands the strategic importance of the rising function to fully realize its potential. We hope the insights in this report equip detection engineers and CISOs with the data needed to better understand the importance of detection engineering in driving smart investments."

Key insights covered in the report include:

The Rise of Detection Engineering

Detection engineers surveyed reported investment is surging, with 80% of organizations and 85% of large enterprises actively investing in the function. 60% have dedicated teams, signaling a clear shift from adoption to strategic priority.

While 67% of detection engineers report strong leadership backing and board-level visibility, those without support cite leadership's misunderstanding of the discipline as a primary barrier.

Detection Engineering Effectiveness and Skillsets

67% of respondents identify behavior-based detection as the most effective technique

81% report improved accuracy from custom detections tailored to their specific environment

Only 45% of organizations have adequate access to necessary data feeds to achieve their threat detection objectives, highlighting a significant operational gap

Threat modeling (53%) and data engineering (52%) top the list of critical skills that still need development

Future Outlook - AI and Automation

88% anticipate AI will significantly impact their operations within three years, but only 45% currently use AI in their detection engineering programs

93% of organizations either use or are planning to implement automation in their workflows within the next 12 months

The 2025 State of Detection Engineering report reveals an up-and-coming cybersecurity role at a pivotal moment where organizations increasingly recognize detection engineering not merely as a technical function but as a strategic imperative. While most organizations surveyed are investing in detection engineering capabilities and leadership support is strong, significant challenges around data accessibility, specialized skills, and resource allocation persist. Organizations must bridge these gaps through dedicated teams, improved education about the strategic value of the function, robust data management, and thoughtful integration of AI and automation to close resource constraints.

Read the full report here , and register for our upcoming webinar taking place on February 25 at 3:30 p.m . to dive deeper into the key takeaways from this report.

