New Study on Corporate Governance: JamesDruryPartners Releases 2025 Edition of The Weight of America's Boards

Top 10 strongest corporate boards revealed; Groundbreaking analysis offers insight into trends in corporate governance, board composition, and director qualifications

JamesDruryPartners, a leading professional advisory firm specializing in corporate board governance and business leadership, today announced the release of its 2025 edition of The Weight of America's Boards. The only annual study of its kind, this report objectively ranks the governance capacity - or "weight" - of America's largest public corporations, providing a data-driven analysis of board composition. Key findings include emerging challenges facing boards, corporate governance trends, and the continuing increase in boardroom diversity.

In this year's report, the firm measured the Average Director Weight (ADW), an objective standard for assessing relative board strength, and the business acumen of more than 6,000 board directors serving on the boards of America's 500 largest corporations by revenue and the 500 largest by market capitalization - more than 650 boards in total. Arrow Electronics, Parker Hannifin, and Starbucks emerged as the top three public companies in terms of board governance capacity.

Top 10 Corporations with the Highest Average Director Weight:

Arrow Electronics Parker Hannifin Starbucks Honeywell International The Home Depot Uber Technologies PPG Industries Waste Management Commercial Metals The Mosaic Company

"Amid the growing complexity of issues confronting corporate boards, this report provides an objective assessment of governance capacity, enabling companies, and their boards, to benchmark their governance excellence and navigate today's challenges with confidence," said James Drury III, Chairman and CEO of JamesDruryPartners. "This year's findings underscore the critical need for directors to possess the business acumen necessary to effectively oversee and guide America's leading corporations through an increasingly unstable global environment, macroeconomic uncertainty, technological transformation, and growing regulatory demands."

Concerning Trends: For the second year in a row, ADW declined among the 652 boards examined. Since 2022, ADW has fallen 3%. Contributing significantly to this downward trend, the number of active CEOs serving on outside boards continues to decline. In addition, of the director seats analyzed, only 101 were filled by outside active CFOs. The report suggests that some boards may lack the necessary financial and business acumen to effectively address the evolving challenges faced by corporate America today. It is also noteworthy that most of the major corporate failures in the past have involved financial malfeasance.

Drury adds, "We recognize ongoing transitions may impact boards' declining ADW, but this trend is alarming. Today, boards are navigating an unprecedented mix of pressures and responsibilities, and effective governance requires a strong foundation of leadership and strategic insight."

Other Key Findings: The 2025 report highlights significant trends and milestones in board governance, including notable shifts in governance capacity. Female directors now make up nearly 36% of board seats, an 89% increase since the report's first release in 2011. This data stands in contrast to women's representation in the C-suite, where they currently occupy 29% of senior executive leadership roles according to a recent McKinsey/LeanIn.org study.

For more details on The Weight of America's Boards, 2025 Edition, and to access the complete board rankings and analysis, visit https://jdrurypartners.com/news/the-weight-of-americas-boards-2025-edition/.

About JamesDruryPartners

JamesDruryPartners, founded in 2001, offers board advisory services to firms in the U.S. and select countries abroad. Its practice encompasses services that range from traditional director recruitment, board evaluation and benchmarking, director assessment, and its most innovative offering, BoardSelect®, which has counseled over 500 highly qualified executives in optimizing their corporate board appointments. The corporations that have retained our firm to optimize board appointments for their top executives have ranged in revenue size from $1B to $385B, span all industry sectors, and currently include 32% of the Fortune 100. Additional information about our firm can be found atwww.jdrurypartners.com

