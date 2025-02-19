Exxel Pharma, Inc.: Exxel Pharma Participates in the Virtual Investor "Top 5 for '25" On-Demand Conference

On-demand video webcast now available here

Exxel Pharma ("Exxel" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of neuronal hypersensitivity disorders, today announced it participated in the Virtual Investor "Top 5 for '25" On-Demand Conference .

As part of the event, Soren Mogelsvang, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exxel, presented the top five reasons of why he believes the investment community and industry colleagues should pay attention to the Company in 2025.?

The on-demand video webcast is now accessible for viewing here and on the Investors section of the Company's website ( exxelpharma.com ).

About Exxel Pharma

Exxel Pharma is a privately held pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of neuronal hypersensitivity disorders. The Company's lead program, EX937, is an oral, first-in-class, patented small molecule designed to specifically and peripherally inhibit the fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) enzyme. Exxel plans to launch a first-in-human Phase 1/1b study of EX937 for the treatment of refractory chronic cough, a large underserved market with no current FDA-approved therapies. In preclinical studies, EX937 demonstrated efficacy in its ability to modulate chronic cough in multiple models. Additionally, EX937 has shown to have a favorable safety profile and is expected to have no CNS side effects by being entirely excluded from the central nervous system and brain. EX937 also has the potential to be utilized across a number of high-value indications, including hyperactive bladder, peripheral neuropathic pain and migraine headaches. Exxel Pharma has a second program (ARN compounds) with the potential to treat Social Anxiety and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Exxel believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Exxel has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions and those discussed under Item 1A. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Exxel undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 908.824.0775

E: exxel@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Exxel Pharma, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire