NatureWorks, a global leader in sustainable biopolymer innovation, is proud to announce the launch of Ingeo 3D300, the company's newest specially engineered 3D printing grade. Designed for faster printing without compromising quality, Ingeo 3D300 sets a new benchmark in additive manufacturing by offering enhanced efficiency and exceptional performance.

Ingeo 3D300, NatureWorks' fastest 3D printing grade, provides users with exceptional speed, precision, and surface quality, enabling efficient production without compromising detail or durability.

Revolutionizing Speed and Quality

Ingeo 3D300 delivers faster print speeds while maintaining excellent surface finish and detail, significantly reducing print time and overall production costs. Whether used for prototyping, functional parts, or creative designs, this faster printing grade provides unparalleled consistency and accuracy, enabling users to meet demanding deadlines without sacrificing quality.

Key Benefits of Ingeo 3D300

Fast Speed: Printing up to 300 millimeters per second consistently in its neat form, Ingeo 3D300 ensures rapid production without requiring any performance-enhancing additives.

Free from additives, Ingeo 3D300 provides a cleaner and purer material option, ensuring higher quality prints. Cost Efficiency: Ingeo 3D300 significantly reduces print times and reduces the need for additional compounding, effectively lowering operational costs. This makes it an ideal solution for businesses and printers looking to achieve faster turnaround times and enhanced profitability.

"Ingeo 3D300 offers an ideal solution to meet the expanding demand for fast, clean, and precise printing," said Roger Tambay, Chief Growth Officer at NatureWorks. "By combining the trusted name of Ingeo with a material specially engineered for speed and precision, we're enabling manufacturers and designers to push the boundaries of what's possible for their 3D printing."

Commitment to Sustainability

As with all Ingeo products, Ingeo 3D300 is derived from annually renewable resources and is part of NatureWorks' ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. This new grade allows users to benefit from high-speed, high-quality 3D printing while reducing their carbon footprint.

About NatureWorks

NatureWorks is an advanced materials company offering a broad portfolio of renewably sourced polymers and chemicals. With performance and economics that compete with oil-based materials, naturally advanced Ingeo biomaterials are valued for their unique functional properties and used in applications from coffee capsules and hygiene products to food packaging and 3D printing filament. NatureWorks is jointly owned by Thailand's largest ASEAN leading integrated petrochemical and refining company, GC, and Cargill, which provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world.

