Satellite connectivity, private 5G networks, and robust IoT devices to headline Globalstar's presence at annual tradeshow

Globalstar, Inc., (Nasdaq: GSAT) ("Globalstar"), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, will be showcasing its diverse solution set of connectivity products and services during Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, March 3-6.

As one of the world's premier mobile technology events, MWC Barcelona brings together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to explore the future of connectivity. Globalstar's participation underscores its commitment to providing reliable, global solutions through both satellite and terrestrial communication for business, industries, and enterprises worldwide.

"Globalstar is looking forward to attending MWC Barcelona, especially at such a pivotal time for global connectivity," said Mersad Cavcic, Globalstar's Chief Product Officer. "2025 is shaping up to be a transformative year for IoT communications. From remote operations to industrial automation, Globalstar is committed to delivering the next generation of satellite and terrestrial solutions that keep businesses and industries connected, no matter where they operate."

Showcasing Industry Leading Solutions

At MWC Barcelona, Globalstar will highlight its portfolio of satellite-based technologies, designed to meet the growing demand for seamless, always-on connectivity in remote and off-grid locations, as well as its terrestrial-based solutions aimed to provide resilient, dedicated private networking in even the most congested use cases. Specifically, Globalstar will highlight:

Satellite Connectivity: Globalstar's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network delivers cost-effective and dependable connectivity for businesses operating worldwide. From IoT asset tracking to mission-critical communications, Globalstar's LEO satellite technology ensures continuous coverage, low latency, and high-reliability.

The ideal solutions for private wireless networks, Globalstar combines its XCOM RAN with terrestrial Band n53 spectrum to offer a resilient and scalable private networking solution SPOT Satellite Devices: Designed for seamless connectivity in even the most remote locations, SPOT satellite devices provide critical communication, real-time tracking, and emergency response capabilities. Whether for lone worker safety, asset tracking, or field operations, SPOT ensures businesses and individuals stay connected beyond the reach of cellular networks.

Join Globalstar for Demos and Key Industry Insights in Speaking Engagements

Globalstar CEO Dr. Paul Jacobs will be on stage during the Satellite and NTN Summit, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., GSMA Summits Stage, Hall 6, where he'll be sharing the latest information on the innovation of satellite connectivity.

Globalstar's Mersad Cavcic will also present during the 2025 Global Mobile Trends presented by GSMA Intelligence on March 4 from 11 a.m. to noon. This will take place at CC8.14, GSMA Knowledge Zone, Hall 8.1-4YFN. Join the session to hear about the trends influencing the mobile industry in 2024.

Additionally, Globalstar welcomes MWC Barcelona attendees to visit their Booth 2C74, Hall 2 to learn more about these products and how resilient connectivity is the future of digitalization. Stop by, book a meeting, or see a live demonstration of XCOM RAN utilizing Globalstar's Band 53TM

MWC Barcelona marks Globalstar's first full-scale, over-the-air demonstration of XCOM RAN operating over Band n53 in Spain, delivering both reliability and performance for the most challenging private network use cases. The demo schedule is:

Monday, March 3: 9 a.m.; 11 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 4 p.m.; 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 4: 9 a.m.; 11:00 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 3 p.m.; 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5: 9:30; 11:30 a.m.; 1:30 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 6: 9 a.m.; 11 a.m.; 1 p.m.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate smarter easily, quickly, securely, and affordably offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company's low Earth orbit ("LEO") satellite constellation ensures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar's terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offer carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar's XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation internet of things ("IoT") hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability. For more information, visit www.globalstar.com

