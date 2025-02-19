Catalyst Capital Markets LLC: Catalyst Capital Markets Launches With a Focus on Micro/Small Cap and Private Issuer Capital Advisory

Founder and Chief Executive Officer is Alan Sheriff, a former Vice Chairman of PNC Bank, a founder and former Co-CEO of Solebury Capital, and former Co-Head of Equity Capital Markets, Americas, Credit Suisse First Boston

Catalyst Strategic Holdings, LLC is excited to announce the launch of Catalyst Capital Markets ("Catalyst Capital Markets," the "Company," "Catalyst," or "we"). CCM brings deep, institutional level advisory from decades of advising some of the largest and most recognizable companies and private equity firms in the world. CCM specializes in capital markets advisory and transaction management offering equity and debt capital markets solutions, M&A and corporate advisory, and investor relations services focused on pre-IPO private and Micro/Small cap public companies.

The firm is being led by Wall Street veteran, Alan Sheriff. Mr. Sheriff has forty-two years of comprehensive buy and sell-side finance experience spanning investment banking, corporate banking, capital raising, private and public equities, SPAC series sponsorship, M&A and venture capital investing. Most recently, Mr. Sheriff was a Vice Chairman of the Corporate & Institutional Bank of PNC Financial Services Group, the fourth largest corporate bank in the United States. Joining Mr. Sheriff are CCM Co-Presidents Stephen Sheriff and Ariel Imas who most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and Senior Managing Director at their prior companies, respectively, and bring a combined 30+ years of senior capital markets, operating, advising, and founder experience to the firm.

"There is a strong opportunity to bring high touch, high impact capital markets advisory and institutional connectivity and experience to private and micro to small cap issuers. With more than 1,000 equity transactions advised or executed on by our collective team across every vertical, we believe we are uniquely positioned, especially given the emergent and ever-evolving listing requirements on the senior U.S. exchanges, and qualified to work with great companies and founders as they seek solutions in both the public and private markets," said Alan Sheriff.

Founded by a team of seasoned senior executives and founders with more than 175 years of global, senior experience, CCM leverages its collective expertise into driving highly differentiated value and outcomes for both public and private issuing companies.

Stephen Sheriff adds "Over the past decade serving as a founder, advisor, investor, and operator of both private and public companies, the need to provide class-leading strategic advisory grounded in transparency and unbiased, issuer-driven results became obvious. The private and micro/small cap markets have long been underserved and underappreciated, and we plan on leveraging the unique backgrounds and skillsets of our team to change that - while focusing on creating as much value as possible for issuers and their investors."

In addition to Catalyst Capital Markets, the firm also provides corporate advisory, investor relations and communications services through Catalyst Corporate Advisory, led by co-founder Stephen Sheriff.

About Stephen Sheriff

Stephen Sheriff is a seasoned entrepreneur with over a decade of senior experience as a founder, operator, and advisor. Most recently, Stephen was Chief Operating Officer of Nasdaq-listed Kaival Brands. During his time at Kaival, Stephen led the Company's overall operations, investor relations, communications, and financing efforts. During his tenure as COO, the company recognized 27% net revenue growth, achieved 122% gross profit margin growth YoY, and despite increased revenue and integration of key new hires, decreased OpEx by 18%.

In addition to his capital markets expertise, Stephen has been an active investor and operator for over a decade. In 2012, he founded Riverhill Ventures LLC, where he developed a broad investment portfolio, including quick and full-service restaurants, natural foods and consumer brands, health and wellness, and health tech investments. Most notably, Stephen was also a co-owner and operator of more than ten quick service restaurants as a franchisee of Playa Bowls until January 2025. Under Stephen's leadership, his franchise locations grew to support over 350 employees, achieved eight-figure annual revenues, and successfully scaled operations through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ariel Imas

Ariel Imas is a founder, serial entrepreneur, and investment banker with over 20 years of experience in capital markets, financial services, and early-stage company development. Ariel currently serves as Co-President of Catalyst Capital Markets. Throughout his career, Ariel has founded and successfully led multiple companies, including RMBB Health, a reimbursement and billing corporation focused on healthcare services launched in 2015; The Glimpse Group (Nasdaq:VRAR), a leader in virtual and augmented reality solutions started in 2016 and taken public via a traditional IPO in 2021; and SABR Capital Management, a financial services company established in 2011.

Prior to his current role at Catalyst, Ariel held several senior leadership roles at various investment banks, including serving as Co-Head of Investment Banking at Westpark, Head of Capital Markets at D. Boral Capital (formerly EF Hutton), and most recently, as President of Kingswood Investments, the parent company of Kingswood Capital Markets, where he was a Senior Managing Director. While at Kingswood, Ariel played an integral role in developing and growing their investment banking and advisory platform, including its Defense and Canada desks. His extensive expertise in public and private markets has enabled him to execute over 250 public equity and debt transactions.

To learn more about our team and platforms, please visit https://www.catalystcapmkts.com

Catalyst Capital Markets has offices in New York City, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Boston, MA; Austin, TX, and Raleigh, NC.

This material is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Unless otherwise stated, all views or opinions herein are solely those of the author(s), and thus any view, comments, or outlook expressed in this communication may differ substantially from any similar material issued by other persons or entities. The information contained in this communication is based on generally available information and although obtained from sources believed to be reliable, its accuracy and completeness cannot be assured and such information may be incomplete or condensed. The information in this communication does not constitute tax, financial, or legal advice. Alan Sheriff is a Registered representative of Finalis Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Securities are offered through Finalis Securities, LLC. Catalyst Capital Markets and Finalis Securities, LLC are separate unaffiliated entities.

