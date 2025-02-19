Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation: Brian Kayfitz Development Corp. Launches Android Freelancer Services

Brian Kayfitz an Android Freelancer now offers mobile app development services for anyone that wants to develop an app, fix an existing Android app or need to convert an android app to a Flutter app.

Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation is an app company, that is run by app developer, Brian Kayfitz, now offers android freelancer services. If you want to build a new app in Android, have an existing app that needs to be updated or fixed, or want to convert your existing android app into a cross platform app in Flutter, Brian Kayfitz can help!

Android Freelancer - Brian Kayfitz



Brian Kayfitz in the past few years has build over 20 apps including games. He has build apps in the following Google Play categories: retail apps, Financial Apps, Productivity Apps, Health Apps, travel apps including Visited an app thats been downloaded by over 2.4 million users, and educational apps, to name a few categories.

Brian Kayfitz can provide the following Android Freelancer Services:

MVP App Development - Minimum Viable Product App

Bug Fixes

Maintaining Android app

Building new features to an existing Android App

Integrating Android App with third party tools

Converting existing Android apps to Cross Platform apps in Flutter

Mobile App Consulting

"Android app development is very popular as more people have an Android device in the world than any other platform. While there are many mobile app development agencies, there are very few that provide android freelance services, which can help fix an existing app, convert an android app to Flutter, maintain an existing app and build a MVP app to test the marketplace.

To learn more about Brian Kayfitz's innovative Android freelance services and how they can help you with your app, please visit https://briankayfitz.com/

About Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation

Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation is a app development agency which was started by Brian Kayfitz, a senior mobile app developer. Brian has worked on over 25 apps, co-authored the Flutter Cookbook published by Packt, and tutored mobile app developers all over the world.

He started his career as a game developer, and when iOS was launched, he wrote apps in Objective-C. He later transitioned to writing apps in Java, Swift, Kotlin and finally Flutter. He has built award-winning apps and his apps are being used by millions of users, in multiple app categories. After opening his agency in 2020, Brian decided instead of expanding by hiring more developers, designers and project managers, he would instead stay as app developer freelancer. He is excited to work on new projects, no matter how small or large.

Contact Information

Brian Kayfitz

CEO

brian@briankayfitz.com





