Aorbis Inc.: New AORBIS Study Exposes Gaps and Opportunities in Architectural Specifications

Industry study identifies urgent gaps in specification processes and actionable strategies to boost efficiency, sustainability, and collaboration.

AORBIS Inc., a leader in Division 8 (Openings) and Division 10 (Specialties) architectural solutions, today released Beyond the Specs 2025: Bridging the Gap Between Design Vision and Construction Reality. Drawing on insights from 170 architecture professionals, the report reveals systemic challenges in specification writing and provides a roadmap to streamline workflows, reduce costs, and align sustainability goals.

Key Insights: Addressing the Specification Crisis

Deadlines Over Diligence:26% of architects admit tight timelines force compromises in material research, risking long-term project integrity.

Digital Tools in Demand: 45% call for AI-driven specification platforms and real-time collaboration software to curb errors and delays.

Training Deficit: Over half (52%) cite inadequate training in compliance and clarity, highlighting a need for industry-wide upskilling.

Sustainability as Standard: 67% of architects under 35 prioritize eco-conscious specifications, signaling a generational shift in design priorities.

Why It Matters:

Poorly executed specifications cost the U.S. construction industry $31 billion annually in rework alone*. AORBIS's report underscores how outdated workflows erode stakeholder trust, with 32% of architects rating satisfaction as "neutral" due to misaligned expectations.

"Specifications are the backbone of every project, yet they're often an afterthought," said Chirag Thaker, President at AORBIS Inc. "Our report not only identifies pain points but equips professionals with insights to succeed. Through AORBIS's AI-powered Specs-Builder platform, we're servicing architects to write precise, up-to-date specs that contractors can execute seamlessly."

AORBIS's Roadmap for Change:

Adopt AI-Driven Tools: Leverage services like Specs-Builder to outsource research-heavy product information and enable stakeholder collaboration.

Prioritize Targeted Updates: Bridge knowledge gaps with AORBIS's MasterSpecs frameworks, focused on emerging materials and sustainability standards.

Foster Early Contractor Collaboration: Integrate contractor feedback during design phases to minimize revisions and delays.

About AORBIS Inc.

For over a decade, AORBIS Inc. has been a tech-driven trusted partner in Division 8 and 10 solutions, from high-performance doors to advanced architectural specialties. Combining deep industry expertise with cutting-edge technology, AORBIS empowers architects, contractors, and developers to turn design intent into reality. Its newly launched specification services are based on years of product supply expertise, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Download the Full Report:

Explore Beyond Specs 2025 and access free resources at [www.AORBIS.com/beyond-the-specs-2025].

* 2024 National Institute of Building Sciences Report

Contact Information

Sanjeev Thakkar

VP of Marketing and Communication

sanjeev.thakkar@aorbis.com

Joy Jordan

Marketing Executive

joy@aorbis.com

(860) 317-7100

SOURCE: Aorbis Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire