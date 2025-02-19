Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Kidenza, a leader in early childhood music education, is thrilled to announce the launch of "Let's Explore: Piano," a groundbreaking interactive book designed to captivate young learners. Co-founders Jason Levi from Las Vegas and Noelle Fabian Dragon from Los Angeles, both parents, professional musicians, and entrepreneurs, have combined their passion for music and education to create this unique learning tool.

Let's Explore: Piano teaches fun facts and information about pianos

"Let's Explore: Piano" is more than just a book; it is an invitation for children to embark on an immersive musical journey. The book features QR codes on select pages, allowing readers to access videos and audio clips that bring the piano to life. This innovative approach ensures that learning about the instrument is not only educational but also exciting and memorable which for young minds.

"Our mission is to spark kids' curiosity about music early on," says Jason Levi, co- founder of Kidenza. "This book brings together storytelling, education, and technology to create something truly special for young learners which helps create bonding moments over music. This is really the core principle of our business."

Recently featured on the popular podcast "How I Built This" with Guy Raz, Kidenza is gaining widespread attention for its fresh and engaging approach to early childhood music education. The company's commitment to making music accessible and enjoyable is evident in every page of "Let's Explore: Piano."

Noelle Fabian Dragon, co-founder of Kidenza, emphasizes the importance of making music fun and accessible. "As parents and musicians, we know how crucial it is to inspire a love of music in children. 'Let's Explore: Piano' is our way of sharing that joy," she explains.

For more information about "Let's Explore: Piano" and Kidenza's growing collection of innovative music education resources, visit kidenzakids.com.

QR codes link to supplemental that engages children with audio/visual examples

About Kidenza

Kidenza is an early childhood music education company that makes learning about musical instruments fun and engaging.

