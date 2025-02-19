ATP Flight School to Award $15,000 of Type Rating and ATP CTP Training to Alumni Each Quarter

ATP Flight School is launching a new initiative to provide eligible alumni with free Airbus A320 type rating programs and Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Programs (ATP CTP) . Each quarter, ATP alumni will have the opportunity to be randomly selected to receive one of these training programs, free of charge, to help advance their careers. With its Part 142 airline training center, ATP is one of the few flight schools in the nation with the capability of providing this advanced training to its alumni, and to do so at no cost.

ATP to Award $15,000 of Type Rating & ATP CTP Training to Alumni Each Quarter

With over 25,000 graduates, ATP JETS is the largest provider of ATP CTP training in the nation. Facilities in Dallas and Orlando, frequent class start dates, and a convenient Virtual Instructor-Led Training option have made ATP JETS the preferred ATP CTP provider for many of the nation's regional carriers. Major airlines also choose ATP JETS' type rating and carefully tailored jet transition programs to provide direct pilot pathways for ATP graduates at 1,500 hours.

Each quarter, beginning in March 2025, ATP graduates will have the opportunity to be selected for free advanced training, with one alum eligible for the ATP CTP at JETS (valued at $4,295) and one active ATP instructor eligible for the Airbus A320 type rating program (valued at $10,850). The entire cost of these programs will be paid for by ATP.

"ATP is deeply committed to the success of alumni, and what many may not realize is the substantial financial investment we make to continue supporting our students long after they graduate," said Michael Arnold, Vice President of Marketing, ATP Flight School. "Through the no-cost, no-fee Alumni Association, ATP has saved alumni over $750,000 dollars by covering the cost of their Flight Instructor Refresher Course through King Schools. ATP is proud to add to this investment by giving graduates a unique opportunity to gain the competitive edge and advance their qualifications by providing up to $15,000 of training for free."

After completing the Airline Career Pilot Program , ATP alumni and instructors gain access to a comprehensive suite of career development resources. These include job placement assistance, resume services, 38 airline hiring partnerships , exclusive discounts, access to networking events, airline-sponsored tuition reimbursement, and more. The addition of the free type rating and ATP CTP offering further underscores the value of being an ATP graduate, providing an exclusive opportunity to enhance qualifications and stand out as highly professional and qualified pilot applicants.

ATP alumni can learn more through the ATP Alumni Association at ATPAlumni.org .

About ATP Flight School

ATP is the nation's largest flight school, providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. For 40 years, ATP has been the leader in professional flight training, supplying pilots to airlines and corporate operators. ATPFlightSchool.com

About ATP JETS

Part of ATP Flight School's nationwide network, ATP JETS is a leading 14 CFR 142 airline training center offering ATP CTP, type rating, and jet transition programs. ATP JETS is the largest ATP CTP provider for the nation's airlines while also providing tailored, cost-effective pilot sourcing and training programs. ATPJets.com

About ATP Alumni Association

The ATP Alumni Association fosters a community for ATP graduates, providing networking opportunities, career resources, and support. The association hosts events, such as the upcoming career expo, to connect alumni with leading airlines and advance their professional development. For more information, visit ATPAlumni.org

