Christina Wagstaff: Li-S Energy Achieves Major Milestones in Battery Technology and Production Advancements

Li-S Energy (ASX:LIS) today announced a transformative six-month period ending 31 December 2024, marked by significant advancements in battery cell performance, strategic partnerships and production capabilities.

Li-S Energy CEO Dr Lee Finniear at the Li-S Energy Phase 3 facility.

Over the period, the company achieved a sustained energy density of over 450 Wh/kg from its cutting edge lithium sulfur pouch cells and integrated these cells into battery packs that were successfully tested in UAV (drone) flights, reinforcing its position as a global leader in next-generation battery technology.

Finishing the first half of FY24-25 with AU$17.6m in cash and equivalents, LIS is well funded for its next stage of transformation as it strengthens engagement with partners in high-growth sectors.

Key highlights

Amid expanding recognition of LIS's advanced capabilities, the company has experienced a significant uptick in inbound inquiries from existing and new partners.

Interest has come from multibillion-dollar global technology leaders across the transport, aviation, and defence for data sheets, sample cells and full battery packs.

Nine non-disclosure agreements were signed with primes and Original Equipment Manufacturers as a result of leads generated at the Land Forces Conference.

One engagement not behind an NDA is LIS's involvement in the Emerging Aviation Technology Partnerships 'dawn 'til dusk' drone program. LIS is working with VTOL Aerospace and Halocell on the development of a long endurance solar UAV using LIS batteries. This initiative further solidifies LIS's role in cutting-edge aerospace applications.

LIS also continues to work with established partners including magniX on the NASA eAviation program.

Key to LIS's achievements has been the successful completion of its state-of-the-art Phase 3 production facility, opened by Australia's Minister for Science and Industry Ed Husic.

Featuring Australia's largest dry room, the facility supports an annual production capacity of up to 2MWh, making it the country's largest pouch cell manufacturing site. After reaching this milestone LIS is positioned among the world's most advanced lithium-sulfur battery manufacturers.

Three months after opening the facility LIS achieved a major breakthrough with its GEN3 semi-solid-state lithium-sulfur pouch cells, reaching an unprecedented 498Wh/kg on first discharge and 456Wh/kg after formation cycling. This places LIS at the forefront of global battery innovation, delivering significant performance advantages for high-demand applications.

In November LIS completed its first test flights of an uncrewed aerial vehicle powered by a lithium-sulfur battery pack produced in the Phase 3 facility. The UAV achieved a 30-minute flight time with the battery pack only partially discharged, showcasing the technology's potential for extended operations.

The successful commissioning of the Phase 3 production facility marks a pivotal step in LIS's journey toward full commercialisation.

Designed for advanced automated manufacturing of large-format lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal pouch cells, the facility supports internal R&D and external partner trials.

Additionally, LIS has commissioned a Phase 3S production line to manufacture cells for wearable technologies and unmanned systems. Both production lines are fully operational, with cells undergoing rigorous performance evaluations.

